WINCHESTER — Visitors to this year’s Gardening in the Valley Symposium on Saturday will get to learn from speakers, win prizes and discover various books and vendors.
The event, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Henkel Hall at Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, is hosted by the Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association, according to a recent news release.
Tyler and Angel Wakeman, of Valley Roots Farm in Middletown, will speak on the history of a fifth generation farm family and best practice farming for small farms in the 2020s.
Listeners will learn how a family farm can grow crops, raise livestock and market the items while also making a living.
Speaking on medicinal plants and herbs, Wendell Combest, a professor in the Biopharmaceutical Sciences Department at Shenandoah University, will explain how to use them on a daily basis as well as how to make compounds like lip balm and mouthwash.
Karin French, of the USDA Training Office, will discuss and answer questions about organics and methods for how to grow organic plants.
Talking about home gardens will be Marianne Willburn, a freelance garden journalist and columnist at the Frederick News Post. She is also the author of “Big Dreams, Small Garden” and a blogger at www.smalltowngardener.com.
Stacey Smith, a Master Gardener and blogger, will give an overview of native plants, covering which native plants are good for pollinators and what to plant in order to have blooms from spring through fall.
Tickets are $65 through PayPal or $70 at the door, and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Parking is free. All proceeds benefit the NSVMGA Memorial Scholarship Fund.
For more information, email NSVMGA.info@gmail.com or visit http://nsvmga.org/events/symposium and go directly to the symposium page. Click on the Buy Now button and register for the symposium via PayPal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.