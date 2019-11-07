WINCHESTER — The acting clerk of Winchester Circuit Court had the “acting” removed from his title Tuesday night.
Democrat Will Gardner, 44, beat his Republican opponent, 42-year-old Tara Helsley, 3,161 votes to 2,898, giving him a 4% margin of victory.
“I feel fantastic,” Gardner said Wednesday. “I want to thank the citizens of Winchester for coming out and voting yesterday. I’m confident that I will make you proud.”
“He’ll do great,” Helsley said about her former opponent. “I wish him the best.”
Helsley and Gardner ran respectful, low-key campaigns, with neither candidate willing to engage in mudslinging.
“There was no need for any of that,” Gardner said.
“I don’t think I would have done anything differently,” Helsley added. “I got to meet a lot of great people.”
Despite her loss, Helsley won four of Winchester’s seven precincts — Virginia Avenue (488 votes to Gardner’s 401), War Memorial (472-426), Frederick Douglass (235-213) and Rolling Hills (519-455). Even though Gardner won fewer precincts — Merrimans (922-577), Old Town (565-450) and Central Absentee (179-157) — his margin of victory at Merrimans in Ward 1 was high enough to give him the overall win.
Winchester Voter Registrar Elizabeth Martin said 6,328 of the city’s 16,458 registered voters reported to the polls on Tuesday, resulting in a 38% voter turnout. She said that was an unusually high percentage for an off-year election that included few local races and no high-profile federal contests.
Helsley will stay on with the Winchester Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, where she works as an administrative assistant.
Gardner will continue to serve as acting clerk until his eight-year term formally begins on Jan. 1. He was appointed to the interim position on Oct. 1 following the retirement of Terry Whittle, who was three months shy of completing his second term as Winchester Circuit Court clerk.
Gardner will earn a state-funded annual salary of $114,150.
