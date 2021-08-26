WINCHESTER — Art and Maggie Major have sold GearClean Inc., the industrial cleaning business they launched 15 years ago at 150 W. Commercial St. in Winchester.
The new owners are Richie Pifer Jr. and his brother, Brandon Pifer, of the Pifer Cos., a Winchester-based real estate, development and property management firm.
On Wednesday, Richie Pifer said the sale was complete and GearClean’s operations have continued without interruption and with all existing staff still on board.
“We are certainly more than happy to have them continue on,” Richie Pifer said about the GearClean employees that he described as “a great group of folks.”
The sale of GearClean, which opened in 2006, had not been officially recorded by the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office on Wednesday, and the Majors and Pifers declined to discuss terms of the deal.
The City of Winchester assesses 150 W. Commercial St. as being worth $1,171,900, but that property value also includes an adjacent brewery owned by the Majors, Escutcheon Brewing Co., which they will continue to own and operate.
Art Major said several people over the years expressed interest in buying GearClean or making it part of a franchise operation, but he never thought about selling the business until he spoke with the Pifers.
“I like them both. They’re local guys and they’re hard workers,” Major said. “It seemed like it could be a good fit for them and a good opportunity for me.”
Richie Pifer said GearClean will continue to offer industrial cleaning, environmental remediation and property restoration services to the public, and will also bolster the services the Pifer Cos. provides as a real estate and property management firm responsible for the maintenance of numerous homes and businesses in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
“It will give our clients and owners more comprehensive services where we can help them protect and maintain their investments,” Pifer said. “GearClean has a great reputation for quality work and it’s a local business, and we saw an opportunity to complement what we already do.”
Art Major said he and his wife look forward to more leisure time but are not ready to retire.
“We still own the brewery and are going to continue on with that,” Art Major said. “We put the company [GearClean] in some very capable hands and, to be honest, it really needed some younger blood. There are advances in technology out there, and the attention it requires is something I wasn’t really keeping up with by choice.
“We put our hearts and souls into that company, built it from ground zero,” he said. “I’m really excited that it’s not just going to go away. ... I couldn’t ask for a better couple of guys to transfer it over to.”
