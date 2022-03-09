Candidates to replace upcoming vacancies in the 26th Judicial Circuit were approved by the General Assembly on Wednesday.
The candidates will fill vacancies in Warren County and Rockingham County Circuit Courts, Warren County General District Court, and a Harrisonburg/Rockingham Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.
Current Warren County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court Judge Daryl L. Funk, and Harrisonburg attorney Andrew Baugher, of Flora Pettit PC, were chosen to be the Circuit Court judge replacements.
Front Royal attorney Nancie M.G. Williams, a managing partner at Northern Valley Law, was chosen to fill the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judgeship being vacated by Funk.
Page County Commonwealth attorney Kenneth Alger II, of Luray, will be the new General District Court judge.
Private attorney James Drown, of Winchester Law Group, was approved as the Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court judge.
Terms for Circuit Court judges are eight years and terms for Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court judges are for six years.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain introduced each of the candidates to the joint Courts of Justice Committee during their interviews Tuesday.
The candidates were nominated by the state delegation of the 26th Judicial District, which includes the cities of Winchester and Harrisonburg and the counties of Frederick, Warren, Clarke, Shenandoah, Page and Rockingham.
The delegation consists of Obenshain, Sen. Emmett Hanger, Sen. Jill Vogel, Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert, Del. Michael Webert, Del. Bill Wiley, Del. Dave LaRock, Del. Wendy Gooditis, Del. Rob Bell, Del. Tony Wilt, and Del. Chris Runion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.