Negotiations on bills in the House of Delegates and the state Senate are underway as the 2022 General Assembly session has reached its halfway mark. Crossover Day was Tuesday when each legislative body completes its own legislation and begins considering the bills passed by the other body.
Area legislators — including House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, Republican House Whip Michael Webert, R-Marshall Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, and state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham — provided an update.
Although Gilbert has not proposed legislation as he adjusts to the increased workload of being Speaker of the House, he touted the success of the Republican Caucus in the House on such topics as parental involvement in schools, rollbacks to police reform passed last year by the Democratic majority and reducing cost of living expenses.
Gilbert said notable bills that passed in the House include allowing parents to opt their children out of school masks mandate, the creation of charter schools, and the repeal the Virginia Clean Energy Act that would have added $800 in energy costs for customers.
“All of those initiatives, of course, are now in the Senate, where we certainly, realistically don’t expect them to all be successful,” Gilbert said. “But we hope that the Senate is mindful of the success we had running on these things last year, and that they see that these are things that will benefit their constituents, that are going to be popular with their constituents.”
Gilbert noted that $30 million was secured in the House budget proposal to purchase the right of way for a defunct Norfolk Southern railway to convert it into a recreational trail for bikers and hikers that will run from Broadway to Front Royal.
Obenshain said his bills on creating charter schools and requiring a photo ID to vote were defeated in the Democrat-controlled Senate. He added that potential legislation sometimes has a way of coming back at the “11th hour.” A bill from Webert implementing a photo ID requirement to vote passed in the House, but Obenshain acknowledged it is doubtful that bill will have success in the Senate.
Obenshain did have a bill passed by the Senate that broadens protections for individuals having their property and legal interests overseen by another party.
But Obenshain was “heartbroken” when a bill failed that would have allowed someone who accidentally kills a fetus to be charged with manslaughter. Commonly known as “Caleb’s Law,” the bill was written after a fetus was killed in a wreck.
Gilbert, Obenshain and Wiley stated that talks are ongoing with stakeholders to improve the driving conditions and safety on Interstate 81.
Webert said he had bills passed that would reduce regulatory requirements in state government, reduce the gasoline tax and allow for aquaculture on Chesapeake Bay waters.
Webert’s bills on establishing a framework for retail marijuana sales failed in the House, but a similar version passed in the Senate, he said. A bill creating a business innovation, or “sand box,” program did not pass his chamber due to budget implications, he said.
“Only 48% of the bills that were filed passed. Almost half of those are Democrat bills,” Webert stated of the House’s bipartisan nature. “It’s just a matter of working through that legislation now, where, to be honest with you, they’ve been very partisan in the Senate. Hopefully, we can maneuver some of that through.”
One of Wiley’s bills that passed allows the Department of Wildlife Resources to convey Rabbit Creek to the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation and maintain the same programming while receiving more local maintenance.
Wiley also proposed a $5 million amendment to the biennial budget that adds bed space at Winchester Medical Center so that police have a place to bring individuals undergoing a mental crisis. The amendment may not be fully funded, but some money may be awarded, Wiley said. He also hopes other facilities can receive additional funding to more broadly address the lack of bed space.
“We’re still hostage to the Senate,” Wiley said. “We’re doing our best on our end to accomplish what the citizens are asking for us to do. If not, there’s an election coming up, we’ll see how it comes out.”
The session is scheduled to end March 12.
