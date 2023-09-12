Robert Duvall, the Academy Award-winning actor known for his roles in films like the “Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Tender Mercies,” has been honored by Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County) and the Virginia General Assembly in a resolution.
House Joint Resolution No. 467, “Commending Robert Sheldon Duvall,” was introduced by Wiley in this year’s legislative session in Richmond and was passed by both chambers in a voice vote. Duvall, 92, resides in The Plains in Fauquier County, where he manages a horse farm.
Duvall has called the commonwealth home for two decades, according to the resolution.
“I wanted to do a resolution honoring arguably the best actor who has ever resided in the commonwealth,” Wiley said. “My late father, Jim Wiley, was good friends with Mr. Duvall. I’m sure dad would have been proud of this occasion in presenting him with this resolution.”
Wiley said the resolution was presented to Duvall at his home on Monday. The actor also is being recognized for his conservation efforts in Virginia, which led to him being awarded The Richmonds Medal by Scenic Virginia and the Thames Landscape Strategy in 2018.
The resolution states that Duvall “advocated ardently in the past in support of protecting the Wilderness Battlefield, a unit of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Battlefield Park.”
The resolution commends “Robert Selden Duvall, acclaimed actor and longtime resident of the Commonwealth, for his extraordinary impact on the art of filmmaking ... as an expression of the General Assembly’s admiration for his work and for his contributions to the preservation of the Commonwealth’s unparalleled beauty.”
Duvall won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as country western singer Mac Sledge in the 1983 movie “Tender Mercies.”
