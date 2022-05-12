STEPHENS CITY — A town woman accused of assaulting a man and pointing a pistol at him at the Waffle House at 114 Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) in Frederick County on March 4 has been arrested.
An anonymous tip from a caller — after the county Sheriff's Office posted surveillance video of the suspect on its Facebook page — led to the arrest of Catelyn Brianna Tarbush on May 3, according to Deputy Cody W. Vorous' criminal complaint. Vorous said the tipster provided the license plate for Tarbush's car. Her Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle driver's license photo resembles the woman in the video.
In the incident, the woman pulled the hood of the man's sweatshirt, pointed a pistol at his abdomen and punched him in the face. Vorous didn't say what triggered the incident.
Tarbush, 27, of the 200 block of Hamilton Court, was charged with assault and battery and brandishing a firearm. She was released on her own recognizance and is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. on June 13.
