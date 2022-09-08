Froggy’s Closet (Families Reaching Out Group) will host its biggest fundraiser of the year on Saturday night at Piccadilly’s Public House in downtown Winchester.
The Abnormal Formal starts at 7:46 p.m. This year’s theme is “The Great Gatsby.”
Tina Marie Scully, who started Froggy’s Closet in 2009, said some attendees may be dolled up in 1920s flapper dresses or bootlegger attire. Others who don’t like to dress up will “just come as they are,” she said.
“We never know until everyone gets there,” Scully said about what might be “abnormal” about the evening’s attire.
This is the ninth year for the event, which raises anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 to help Froggy’s Closet pay its rent and utilities for the year, Scully said. Any leftover proceeds are used to buy clothing for children in foster care or who are in need or at-risk. Last year, Froggy’s Closet helped more than 1,400 children, she said.
Twenty-one agencies refer children to Froggy’s Closet for assistance, she added.
Saturday evening’s event will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, music from the band Revolution, a silent auction with items that include a one-week trip to Costa Rica, and a balloon pop game with a chance to win gift cards that have a $50 value or greater. The cost for a chance to pop a balloon is $50. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV will be the emcee.
Tickets to the Abnormal Formal may be purchased at the door or online at www.frog-kids.org.
Scully noted that this will be the nonprofit organization’s last Abnormal Formal. Next year, it will be replaced with a casino night.
Froggy’s Closet is a 501©(3). It is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Phone: 540-773-4192.
