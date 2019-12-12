WINCHESTER — Go for a carriage ride, catch a holiday movie, finish your holiday shopping and enjoy a visit with St. Nicholas, all on the Loudoun Street Mall this weekend.
The 7th annual Holly Jolly Celebration is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on the mall. The event will take place rain or shine.
“The free, family friendly event will showcase a lot of what is in downtown Winchester,” said Alex Flanigan community arts and vitality manager for the City of Winchester.
At the Godfrey Miller House Santa will set up his headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children can create a holiday craft while they wait to meet the right jolly old elf.
New for this year is extended hours for the popular horse-drawn carriage rides, which will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Carriage rides are free, but a timed ticket is required. Timed tickets will be handed out at the Old Court House Civil War Museum starting at 1 p.m. Patrons can shop and enjoy other activities until it’s their time for a carriage ride.
“People get in line early and tickets do go very quickly,” Flanigan said.
This is the second year for the holiday market at Holly Jolly. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the market will feature locally produced or grown items. Goods including handmade soaps, wreaths, local produce, flower arrangements, jams and jellies, and holiday cookies will be available for purchase. Guests can sip on hot chocolate and snack on fresh kettle corn and frosted nuts while they shop.
“It’s an opportunity for folks to do some holiday shopping,” Flanigan said.
Also at the market is heritage pork from Smoky Bend Farm out of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
“They say it’s the Kobe beef of pork,” said Sarah Acuff Chapman, development services assistant and market coordinator for the City of Winchester. “It’s a gourmet product and all local from West Virginia.”
Downtown businesses will also feature shopping specials.
Also new for this year, guests can visit a petting zoo featuring alpacas from Poverty Ridge Farm out of West Virginia.
The Handley Library will show three holiday movies in the afternoon — “Frosty the Snowman” at 1 p.m., “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 2 p.m. and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 3 p.m.
Throughout the day, local choral groups will entertain those walking up and down the mall with holiday carols. Guests will also see craft and gift wrapping stations, as well as entertainment by Jimi the Juggling Elf. The Grinch will stop by the Hideaway Cafe at 2 p.m. for visits with guests and storytime.
“Attendance is weather dependent,” Acuff Chapman said. “Usually we see 500 to 1,000 people.”
For more information about Holly Jolly and to see a complete schedule of events and shopping discounts visit www.enjoyotw.com.
