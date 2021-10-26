Halloween is Sunday.
Winchester and Frederick County do not regulate trick-or-treating times, but some localities do regulate times or at least offer a recommendation.
Berryville's trick or treating is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Middletown recommends that trick-or-treating take place from 6-9 p.m. Sunday. In Stephens City, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday is recommended.
The Winchester Police Departments recommends that trick or treating in the city conclude by 8 p.m.
Some homeowners associations set trick or treating times, so check with your HOA in advance.
