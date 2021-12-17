Now that I’m in my Golden Years, I have lots of leisure time. Time for swim classes, bridge games, trips to the museum. Activities I would be doing if only I could. Because, wouldn’t you know, I have lots of that other time. Nighttime. That time when, before my Golden Years, I could sleep. Never did I dream that now my main activity would be staring at the ceiling all night. Well, not all night. I have to get up to let the cat in and out.
Of course, there’s the classic remedy, the sleeping pill. There’s also the classic after-effect, the stupor. Swim classes and bridge games, not a chance.
So what about those “natural” sleep aids? Let’s see. All natural, made from exotic plants, harvested for their sleep-inducing qualities, tightly packed into gelatin capsules. What insomniac wouldn’t fall for that? I was first in line.
But why, in the name of heaven, is it so impossible to sleep in the first place? Theories abound on the factors affecting sleep. Here’s mine: Stimulants secretly placed into products that are made by companies selling sleep aids!
They say older folks don’t need a lot of sleep. They, of course, are younger folks, happily sleeping.
A good sleep strategy, that’s the ticket. But where to start? There are more sleep strategies out there than what’s-his-name has little liver pills. I recommend meeting with the Desperate-to-Sleep Club and sharing sleep strategies. This is a good way to learn how effective these are. In other words, do they work? So far, somewhere between “not much” and “you’ve got to be kidding.” Like counting sheep. Now why in the world would anyone think THAT would work?
Breathing exercises ... herbal baths ... sounds of the sea ... no sounds ... soft lights ... soft pillows ... super-soft pillows ... the list is longer than my Golden Years.
It seems to me there’s only one thing to do. Night work. Give up the quest for sleep and get a job. There must be some places that need a “night owl.” And this night owl needs employment. Something easy where there’s not much action. I’m thinking night clerk ... at a sleep clinic.
When Priscilla Lehman isn’t busy staying awake, she compiles the “Out of the Past” column for The Winchester Star.
