WINCHESTER — Just a reminder that the inaugural FredCo Eats Restaurant Week is underway through Sunday, with 15 participating restaurants offering promotional discounts, special multi-course menus and meal deals.
The event aims to raise awareness about the county’s dining scene.
Participating eateries are Bam Bam’s BBQ, Chinatown, Daily Buzz Café, Fizzle’s BBQ, Jordan Springs Market BBQ, Nonni’s Eats & Sweets, P2 @ Woolen Mill, Paco’s Tacos, Paladin Bar & Grill, Pan D Endz Cuisine, Shaffer’s BBQ, Taqueria Guadalajara, Taste of India, Vault & Cellar and West Oaks Farm Market.
To find out more, view a Digital Menu booklet and promotional details online at FredCoEats.com. Or check out the Frederick County Economic Development Authority’s website for highlights on the county’s cuisine, favorite neighborhood hangouts and restaurant families.
FredCo Eats Restaurant Week is part of FredCo Eats, which is an EDA effort to cultivate and elevate the county’s food economy.
The EDA has launched a campaign so people can photograph and post their FredCo Eats Restaurant Week experiences to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #FredCoEatsRW.
People who take advantage of Restaurant Week will be entered into drawings for FredCo Eats T-shirts and gift cards from participating restaurants. Winners will be announced the week of Feb. 14.
Visit FredCoEats.com, facebook.com/FredCoEats or instagram.com/FredCoEats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.