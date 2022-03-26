Latest AP News
- Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
- Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
- Albright acted as model, mentor for generations of women
- Biden ending Europe trip with unity message that echoes past
- Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases
- Justice Thomas' wife long steeped in conservative politics
- Justice Thomas' wife long steeped in conservative politics
- Trump DC hotel gets OK to sell to Miami investment fund
- Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases
- AP Explains: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms
Local News
- Sheriff Millholland named Citizen of the Year by Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
- Ben Weber new Frederick County Republican Committee chairman
- Greater Good Awards: Barry Lee receives Lifetime Community Impact Award
- Wilson's Wild Animal Park owner, nephew plead no contest to animal cruelty; can't own exotic animals for 5 years
- Willingham completes purchase of former ZeroPak facility
- Mother accused of abusing young son
- Warner, Kaine seek to establish Shenandoah Mountain Scenic Area
- Foggy fields
- Schools, public safety get support at Frederick County budget public hearing
- Weekend event in Winchester to raise funds for Ukrainian humanitarian relief
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.