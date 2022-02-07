BERRYVILLE — Cooperation given to authorities by the getaway driver in a 2017 homicide in Clarke County and her lack of a criminal record were cited by a judge for her light sentence in Clarke Circuit Court on Monday.
In sentencing Toi Latoria Marshall to 13 years with 12 years suspended, Judge Alexander R. Iden went below state recommended guidelines, but said jail time was warranted.
“It is a difficult decision,” Iden told Marshall. “You didn’t know that was going to happen that night, but you engaged in extremely dangerous behavior. You were the driver.”
Marshall drove her brother Michael Ivory Curry, her cousin William Edward Freeman, and her boyfriend Blake Anthony Munk to the Blue Ridge Mountain home of William Todd Anderson to rob him of drugs on March 26, 2017. While Marshall waited in the car and Freeman stood as a lookout, Curry and Munk broke in. They beat Anderson and stole 2 ounces of cocaine, 2½ pounds of marijuana and $2,000 in cash.
Anderson and his girlfriend were then taped to chairs. When Anderson cried out as the robbers were leaving, Curry struck him in the forehead with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle. The 48-year-old Anderson, a master electrician and father of one, died a few hours later from bleeding on the brain.
Marshall's case was the last adjudicated in the homicide, which involved several conspirators.
• Curry, 34, was sentenced to life imprisonment for first-degree murder and multiple counts of abduction, robbery and use of a firearm in a felony.
• Munk, 33, is serving up to 20 years for second-degree murder and burglary and two counts each of abduction and robbery.
• Freeman, 28, is serving up to five years for involuntary manslaughter, entering a house to commit assault and battery and multiple theft charges.
• The 50-year-old William Scott Smalllwood, who met with Curry and Munk about robbing Anderson, is serving up to 34 months for conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit criminal solicitation charges.
• The 43-year-old Joseph Paul Marshall — cousin of Toi Marshall and Curry — is serving up to 14 months for connecting Smallwood with Curry.
In a plea bargain on June 19, Toi Marshall pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory to a robbery after the fact and single counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and accessory after the fact to to commit breaking and entering. As part of the agreement, a first-degree murder charge was dropped and the maximum incarceration Marshall faced was two years.
Marshall's preliminary guidelines recommended probation. However, Anne Williams, county commonwealth's attorney, said in an interview that the guidelines calculated after Marshall's plea deal factored in changes in the robbery law that took effect on July 1. The broader definition of the law also changed the guidelines.
Under the guidelines in Marshall's pre-sentence report, she faced a minimum of 20 months and a maximum of six years and four months. Williams didn't make a recommendation to Iden, but in a written statement after the plea deal, she noted that Anderson's family didn't want to see Marshall imprisoned.
"Rather, they are hopeful for a longer duration of probation to ensure that she is who she claims to be: an otherwise law-abiding citizen, with no criminal record who was gainfully and professionally employed and who got swept up in a crime because of her brother and boyfriend," Williams wrote.
Defense attorney Michael J. Harrington also sought probation for Marshall, a 39-year-old pharmacy technician and mother of one. In emotional remarks, Harrington said in his 20-plus years as a lawyer, it was rare that he had a client facing felonies who had no criminal record. He noted the Marshall had to deal with the trauma of her mother being murdered when she was 10, hadn't been significantly involved in the planning of the robbery, and had shown courage in testifying against Munk. Harrington suggested the guilt she feels for her role in the killing was punishment enough.
"Toi understands she played a role in the death of another human being," he told Iden. "That is going to haunt her for the rest of her life."
Marshall, who must report to jail on Feb. 28 and will be on three years of supervised probation after her release, apologized to Pamela Anderson, Anderson's ex-wife, and Kamryn Anderson, his 20-year-old daughter, before being sentenced. The two were in court, but didn't testify.
"I'm sorry," she said as she choked back tears. "I know it's something that's not going to go away."
