WINCHESTER — The second person involved in the New Year’s Eve 2020 robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Winchester’s North End admitted her involvement in the crime Tuesday morning in Winchester Circuit Court.
Thirty-eight-year-old Shelby Lynn Cave, who has no fixed address but told authorities she is a lifelong resident of the Winchester area, pleaded guilty to a single count of armed robbery.
Cave, who has been held without bail at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center since Jan. 11, 2021, was sentenced to two years in prison, but all of that time was suspended. Once she is processed out of custody at the local jail — she was still an inmate as of early Tuesday evening — Cave will serve two years on supervised probation, and she and her accomplice must pay $890 in restitution to the business they robbed at gunpoint.
According to information from the Winchester Police Department, Cave and 33-year-old Patrick Brian Goodman of Winchester held up the 7-Eleven at 705 N. Loudoun St. on Dec. 31, 2020, which was one day after Cave’s 37th birthday.
Goodman walked into the store alone around 1 a.m. carrying a handgun and wearing a black ski mask. The weapon was actually a BB gun but it resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol, police reported.
“Goodman entered the store, approached the clerk, pulled out a firearm and demanded money, to which the clerk complied,” according to a media release issued by the Winchester Police Department in February 2021. “Cave awaited in a getaway vehicle and drove the two away from the scene.”
Goodman tossed the BB gun from the car while he and Cave were driving through the 2800 block of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). Police said they later found the weapon shattered into several pieces.
Investigators were unable to locate Goodman and Cave on the day of the holdup, but in the weeks that followed, a total of five people, including Cave’s father, contacted police to say the pair had committed the robbery.
On Feb. 16, 2021, Goodman and Cave were both being held on unrelated charges — grand larceny for him, possession with the intent to distribute drugs for her — in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center when Winchester Police Department investigators formally charged them with armed robbery.
On June 28 in Winchester Circuit Court, Goodman pleaded no contest to felony charges of armed robbery and a first offense of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was given a 10-year suspended sentence and five years of supervised probation for the robbery charge, while the firearm charge earned him three years in prison. The three-year sentence could not be suspended because it is the mandatory minimum punishment for someone who uses a firearm while committing a felony in Virginia.
