BERRYVILLE — The getaway driver in a 2017 robbery and homicide in Clarke County may elude incarceration.
In a plea bargain in Clarke Circuit Court Monday, a first-degree murder charge was dropped against Toi Latoria Marshall. She pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory to a robbery after the fact and single counts of accessory to a burglary after the fact, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The plea was over the killing of William Todd Anderson, a 48-year-old master electrician and father of one. Anderson’s Blue Ridge Mountain home was targeted for the robbery on March 26, 2017, because he had been dealing drugs out of it to support his habit.
Marshall drove her brother, Michael Ivory Curry; her boyfriend, Blake Anthony Munk, and her cousin, William Edward Freeman, to the home. While Freeman stood lookout outside, Curry and Munk broke into the home, beat Anderson and stole 2 ounces of cocaine, 2½ ounces of marijuana and $2,000 in cash. As they left, Curry struck a taped up Anderson in the forehead with the butt of a semi-automatic rifle. Anderson died from his injuries a few hours later. Anderson’s girlfriend, Olivia Franklin Bowers, also known as Olivia Pitcock, was taped up during the robbery, but she not injured.
Curry, Munk and Freeman were all convicted or pleaded guilty over the last two-and-a-half years to the crime. Also pleading guilty was Anderson’s friend William Scott Smallwood. Angry after Anderson accused him of stealing, Smallwood contacted Curry and Munk about robbing Anderson, but Smallwood backed out of participating.
Smallwood was connected with Curry through Curry’s cousin, Joseph Paul Marshall. Prior to Toi Marshall’s plea, Joseph Marshall entered an Alford plea to a charge of soliciting a crime. Under the Alford doctrine, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes the prosecution has enough evidence to convict. Alford pleas are considered convictions by the court.
Joseph Marshall, a 43-year-old Berryville resident, is currently serving up to five years for drug dealing. He was sentenced to three years with 22 months suspended on the solicitation charge.
Besides driving the robbers to and from Anderson’s home, Toi Marshall also drove Freeman to destroy evidence of the crime afterward, and her apartment was used to hide the stolen drugs and money. However, under the amended charges, state sentencing guidelines recommend probation rather than incarceration. Judges typically sentence within guidelines, but if Judge Alexander R. Iden chooses to deviate from the guidelines, the plea agreement caps Marshall’s sentence at two years.
Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney, doesn’t plan to seek incarceration for Marshall, a 39-year-old Dumfries resident and pharmacy technician with no criminal record. Williams told Iden that Marshall’s clean record, her testimony against Munk and the wishes of Anderson’s family factored into her decision. Williams said the family doesn’t want Marshall imprisoned, believing she “got swept up in a crime because of her brother and her boyfriend,” both of whom have extensive criminal records.
Defense attorney Michael J. Harrington said after the hearing that he’ll seek probation for Marshall at her sentencing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. Harrington doesn’t think Marshall should be imprisoned, but said that doesn’t mean her role in Anderson’s killing is being diminished. Harrington said Anderson family’s wishes are a “powerful reason” for Marshall to be granted probation.
“You can never lose sight of the fact that an individual died,” he said. “[But] they are not keen for Toi to go to jail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.