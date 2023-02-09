Getting a facelift

Masons apply their trade to the front entrance of James Wood High School Tuesday as work on an approximately $64.4 million renovation progresses. The improvements will renovate aging aspects of the building as well as add space for 150 additional students. The work will be done in phases and is slated for completion before the 2025-26 school year begins.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

