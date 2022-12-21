Getting excited

A life-size cutout of Buddy the Elf from the Christmas movie "Elf" and Split Ends Hair Design owner Shelly Dellinger are both excited about the upcoming holiday as evidenced by Buddy's expression and Shelly's multiple Christmas trees in the front window of her salon on East Main Street in Berryville.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

