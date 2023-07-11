Most Popular
Police investigating mysterious disappearance of Winchester woman
Sheriff's Office: Arrest made in 'brutal' Frederick County double homicide
Frederick Fire and Rescue recruit dies in line-of-duty
Car strikes side of McDonald's on Pleasant Valley Road
Dog breeding kennel near Middletown gets panel's support to resolve violation
Rail to Trail project awaits OK from state transportation board
BAR pauses further action on S. Washington St. renovations
Court documents: double homicide suspect had previous romantic relationship with one of the victims
Strasburg police seek clues in suspicious death
Baseball Player of the Year: James Wood's Colin McGuire
Latest AP News
- Iowa Legislature will take up 6-week abortion ban during special session Tuesday
- GOP confidence in 2024 vote count low after years of false election claims, AP-NORC poll shows
- A grand jury being seated Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged over Georgia's 2020 election
- NATO summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance
Virginia News
- Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
- Bumblebee, the Cookie Monster, you name it, Virginia man dresses in costumes to make people smile
- Pastor crafts window to ‘Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’
