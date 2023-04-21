Kathy Dansie of Winchester places her mixed-media work, "Ice House," on an easel at the historic Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood for Saturday's opening of the spring Art at the Mill show. About 300 artists will display more than 1,000 pieces of art at the show. Oil paintings are predominant, but other types of painting, mixed-media, sculpture, fine woodworking and pottery round out the diversity. Art at the Mill is the Clarke County Historical Association's (CCHA) primary fundraiser. CCHA retains 35% of each sale and the artist 65%. The show's hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday-Friday. The show runs through May 7. The Burwell-Morgan Mill is located at 15 Tannery Lane.