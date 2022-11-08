Getting ready for Turkey Day

Hilton Morgan Sr. mows the front yard of his Old Waterloo Road home in Clarke County on Friday, where an inflatable turkey sporting a pilgrim’s hat waves at motorists who pass by on Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340.) Morgan’s home formerly belonged to his grandmother and has been in his family for more than 100 years.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

