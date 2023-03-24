Getting spruced up

With the celebration of Handley High School’s 100th anniversary scheduled to begin later this spring and the approaching Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Winchester Public Schools maintenance employees spent Wednesday morning pruning trees and sprucing up the front campus. Shown hauling branches trimmed from a large cedar tree to a wood chipper are Bobby Wilfong (left) and Shawn Kidwell. For more about 100th anniversary events, visit

onehandley.com

. For more about Apple Blossom, visit

thebloom.com

.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

