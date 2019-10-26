WINCHESTER — Before May 25, 2007, Ronald Muth didn’t totally believe in ghosts. But after that day, he is certain they are real.
That afternoon, Muth was mowing the property around his house on Jennifer Court in rural Frederick County. He had gone around the yard three times with his mower. On the fourth pass, he saw a young man emerge from the bushes dressed as a Confederate soldier.
Muth wondered why the man wandered onto his property. He even thought there might be a Civil War reenactment taking place nearby.
He remembers the man looking tired and dirty. His beard was unkempt, and he had dark brown hair. He appeared to be in his teens or twenties. He wore a hat, the buttons on his uniform were shiny, and he was holding a gun as if he was marching with it. He wasn’t transparent, the way most people imagine ghosts.
“I thought it was a real man,” Muth said.
As the soldier walked across the grass, he paused and looked right at Muth. Then he continued walking and “melted” into the bushes on the other side of the property and disappeared, said Muth, who was so spooked that he stopped mowing. Two weeks went by before he told his wife, Bonnie Muth, about the apparition after she asked him if he was ever going to finish cutting the grass.
Muth said he wasn’t scared of the ghost, but he was “taken back” by it.
“He has friends that he’s told and they go, ‘You know if I hadn’t known you for 40 years, I’d think that you were full of it,’” Bonnie Muth said.
The Muths don’t live in an old house — it was built in 1988 and they moved there in 2003. But the Winchester area was a hotbed of Civil War battles and skirmishes, including the First Battle of Winchester, which took place on May 25, 1862.
Muth has never seen the ghost again, but not for lack of trying. Exactly a year after he saw it, he and some other people grabbed chairs and sat at the same spot where he had seen the apparition, hoping it would reappear, but it didn’t.
v
Since 2011, Geoffrey Churchill has rented an apartment in a circa 1890s house on North Loudoun Street.
In the fall of 2012, he was walking home and saw two figures staring at him from the attic window.
“I was outside and I was walking home and I just happened to look up top,” he said, “and I saw something move in front of the window and I kept staring up there and I saw the figure coming from the window.”
The figures appeared to be a couple, a man and a woman, and Churchill suspects they might be the people who originally lived in the house. He lives right below the attic and has heard footsteps coming from above.
“If they’re here they can stay,” Churchill said. “It’s probably their house.”
He has been in the attic and isn’t scared about the possibility of ghosts. He said he has always believed in them.
“I don’t get spooked like that. I’m not really afraid,” he said. “If there are ghosts, they’re here for a reason because they want to be here. They’re living here.”
v
Sandra Bosley’s ghost story doesn’t involve one sighting or event. In fact, it involves occurrences that have been happening intermittently at 530 Amherst St. in Winchester, otherwise known as the Hexagon House, where Bosley works as executive director of Preservation of Historic Winchester.
Within the first month of Preservation of Historic Winchester moving into the Hexagon House in 2006, Bosley started experiencing strange things. The house, previously occupied by Museum of the Shenandoah Valley offices, had been vacant for about two years.
Her first experience occurred when she was alone in the Hexagon House waiting for a board meeting to start at 7 p.m. Alone in her office for the first time after dark, she heard the screen door open and shut. Then she heard it again, only a little bit louder. She suspected it was just the wind the blowing the door. The third time, the door made a noise, but this time it slammed shut.
“There was no one outside, there were no animals, there was no wind,” Bosley said when she checked the door. “So at that point I said, ‘Alright, I know you’re here now.’”
She kept telling herself the strange occurrences would happen because it’s an old house.
“I kind of made the mistake of daring them. I was like, if there was really something here, it would happen in the same room that I am in,’” Bosley said.
Right after she said that, it sounded as if someone lifted up all the drawer pulls on a dresser across from her desk and let them fall back down. After that, Bosley said she couldn’t deny there was some sort of spirit in the house.
On two other occasions, she heard a lot of knocking in the house, so much so that she left work early.
“There was just a really unpleasant vibe,” she said.
Strange activity in the house typically occurs in October and April. She credits the timing to be when the house’s heating and cooling systems turn on or when the equinoxes happen.
But things have quieted down since the house was repainted about two year ago. In fact, Bosley did some paint analysis and tried to restore the walls to their original paint colors.
“Once that happened they have been very happy,” Bosley said about the home’s spirits.
Bosley says the Hexagon House was built by James W. Burgess, a businessman who sold furniture in Winchester. He began building the six-sided house in 1871 and had most of it finished around 1874, but it was foreclosed upon before he even got a chance to live there.
After that, she thinks the first people to live in the house for a lengthy period of time were sisters Martha and Sarah Cockayne. They lived in the house from about 1890 to 1911. Bosley believes they both died in the house. The sisters did not have heirs, so they gave the house to their nurse and house servant, Elizabeth Crawford. Crawford did not stay in the house long and eventually sold the home to Robert Bruce and Lillian Slonaker.
Bosley believes there are a number of spirits occupying the house, but she thinks the noises are from the Cockayne sisters. One time, Bosley heard harpsichord music coming from upstairs. She added that a lot of the vibes in the house feels feminine.
One time, a person who routinely does maintenance around 7 a.m. said he saw a woman looking at him through the kitchen window, and he asked Bosley if she was in the house that morning.
“I went, ‘You saw the ghost, you didn’t see me,’” Bosley said.
She’s also heard tapping on the window in the stairwell leading to the upper floor.
She also been on the back porch and smelled tobacco smoke from a pipe.
“That one I don’t know, could it be Robert or could it be James,” Bosley asked.
After about a decade of ghostly activity, Bosley said she feels comfortable in the house.
When she researched Burgess, who built the house, she learned that she is distantly related to his wife.
“There’s a little family connection there,” she said.
