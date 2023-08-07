Giant Steps

Camden Marquess, 7, of Stephens City takes giant steps with his grandfather, Steve Marquess of Stephens City, as they explore the climbing boulders in the playground area of Rose Hill Park on Jones Road in Frederick County Monday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.