BERRYVILLE — A vacancy remains on Berryville Town Council, despite the panel having appointed a new recorder Monday afternoon.
Erecka Gibson, the council’s Ward 3 representative, was named recorder following a motion by Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald that was supported by Mayor Jay Arnold and council members Diane Harrison and Kara Rodriguez. Gibson abstained from the vote.
Gibson succeeds Arnold, who became mayor on July 1, having been elected by town voters on May 19 in an uncontested election.
The recorder’s duties are similar to those of a vice mayor. The recorder mainly oversees council business and presides over meetings when the mayor cannot.
Arnold served as town recorder from 2006 until he became mayor. The recorder is elected by town voters. A term is four years.
Gibson, who recently completed her first four-year term on Town Council, was re-elected the Ward 3 representative in May. Ward 3 is the town’s southwest quadrant.
“We thought it would be beneficial” to have Gibson serve as recorder because of her council experience and her familiarity with town operations, Arnold said.
After being asked if she would serve as the recorder until a special election is held to fill the post, “I was more than willing to take up that task,” Gibson said after the council meeting. “We need someone who can step in.”
The council will immediately petition Clarke County Circuit Court — as required by state law — to schedule a special election on May 4, 2021, to fill the recorder and Ward 3 seats on a permanent basis.
Gibson will serve as recorder until the election.
In the meantime, the council plans to appoint a Ward 3 council member who will serve until the special election. Any resident of the ward who is interested in the appointment is asked to submit a cover letter, resume and “town of Berryville talent bank form” — an application for appointment to boards and commissions — to Arnold via Town Clerk Paul Culp by email at townclerk@berryvilleva.gov or regular mail at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville 22611. Submissions must be received no later than noon July 17.
The council will meet privately on July 23, and then on July 27 if necessary, to interview applicants.
