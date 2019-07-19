BERRYVILLE — A gift of $50,000 will help more Clarke County residents pursue higher education and workforce credentials.
Clarke County Board of Supervisors member Barbara J. Byrd made the investment in a two-year fund that will be matched as a part of the Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative (RVHI), which was launched by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, according to a news release from the VFCCE.
Lord Fairfax Community College, which has a campus in Middletown, will help determine how to best use the funds to benefit Clarke County residents who face financial hurdles in advancing their education or professional training. The money will be applied to the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.
Byrd, the first women to serve on the county’s Board of Supervisors, spent her childhood in Clarke County and taught art for nine years at Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville.
She said she was motivated to invest in the initiative because she knows how her own parents sacrificed and borrowed money to send her to college. Byrd ultimately obtained a master’s degree in fine arts from Virginia Commonwealth University.
“Going through that experience showed me how difficult it is to find the money to cover tuition, housing and other costs,” Byrd said in a statement. “Whether it’s vocational/technical education, a two-year college or a four-year college, motivated individuals should be given the opportunity to advance their lives in a positive way.”
Data on Clarke County High School’s Class of 2018 show that about 34% of graduates did not purse any form of higher education or training within 16 months of graduation, the VFCCE says.
The RVHI was created about six years ago to help people pursue higher education or 21st century job skills. The term “Rural Virginia Horseshoe” was coined to describe a geographic arc extending west from Virginia’s Eastern Shore to the commonwealth’s Southside and southwestern areas and north to the Shenandoah Valley. Within that arc, 500,000 people don’t have a high school degree. Clarke County falls within the horseshoe. (Clarke County High School’s Class of 2018 had a 0.6% dropout rate, according to the Virginia Department of Education.)
A goal of the RVHI is increase the percentage of rural residents who earn an associate degree or other certification from 26% to 52%.
Byrd, who has served 20 years on the Board of Supervisors, announced in May that she would not seek a sixth term in the Nov. 5 election.
The VFCCE raises funds for Virginia’s 23 community colleges, including Lord Fairfax Community College.
Those seeking more information about the program can contact Sherry Pinto, Workforce Career Coach, at 540-869-0754 or email spinto@lfcc.edu.
