Espresso mugs, $7.99 each, Winchester Book Gallery. Christmas music trivia cards, $7.50, Kimberly’s. Productivity bar soap, $9.99, Lantz’s Pharmacy. Restoration foot balm, $9.95, and Serious hand repair cream, $9.95, Mountain Trails. My Drink Bomb, $12.50, Lantz’s Pharmacy.
Thymes travel-sized body wash and lotion, $8 each, Creekside Gifts. Thinking putty, $2.99 each, Thinker Toys. Whiskey praline pecans, $7.95, Creekside Gifts. Bake the perfect cat cookie cutter, $6.50, Bluebells. Book worm laptop sticker, $4, Winchester Book Gallery
