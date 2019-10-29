Leslie Ziemer, of Front Royal, photographs the Ginkgo Grove at Blandy Experimental Farm in Boyce on Monday from the back of her horse, Jedi. Ziemer made the trip especially to see the ginkgos, which are in peak fall foliage this week. For another photo, see Page A6.
