WINCHESTER — A Frederick County girl's lemonade stand recently raised more than $1,400 for Katie's Comfort House, a proposed home-like facility where people can be with dying loved ones in their final days or hours.
Eight-year-old Ava Strother set up the lemonade stand on June 17 in front of her family's house on Old Forest Circle near Winchester. She offered lemonade, brownies and cookies at no charge, but instead requested donations to Katie's Comfort House in memory of her uncle, Kenneth William Mitchell, who died in 2019 at the age of 45.
Julie Teets, CEO of the nonprofit Katie's Comfort House organization, said Ava had a steady stream of customers all day, including members of the Jokers Wild motorcycle club. The little girl was so busy, Teets said, that she and her mother barely had time to eat lunch.
By day's end, Teets said, a total of $1,404.40 had been donated to Katie's Comfort House in exchange for the sweet treats served by Ava.
The little girl's mother offered to take her to a bank to convert the cash into a cashier's check, but Teets said Ava wanted to give the money directly to Katie's Comfort House so the donors would know their contributions went straight to the source. Teets recently met Ava in Winchester and was presented with a gift bag full of bills and coins.
The money raised by Ava will go toward the creation of Katie's Comfort House, a nonprofit initiative launched nearly two years ago by Teets and her family following the June 25, 2021, death of her 28-year-old daughter, Katie Teets Bradshaw, who had breast cancer.
Bradshaw, a former nurse at Winchester Medical Center, died in the facility where she once worked. When Bradshaw was in her final hours, Teets said she desperately wanted to go outside and compose herself, but the hospital is large and she was afraid she wouldn't make it back to the room in time to say goodbye to her daughter.
In the weeks that followed, the Teets family launched a nonprofit initiative to build an end-of-life care facility near Winchester Medical Center that would feature the warmth and comfort of home. Families would be able to have loved ones transferred to the facility when death is imminent, and every room in Katie's Comfort House would have a door leading directly outside.
The organization's goal to establish the facility is $1.5 million, which would buy land and pay for either new construction or renovations, and establish an operating fund to hire staff and equip the house. Initially, Teets said they assumed it would take up to six years to raise that much money, but donations have been so generous that the $1.5 million could be raised in half that time.
To learn more about Katie's Comfort House, visit katiescomforthouse.com.
