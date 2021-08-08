A 17-year-old girl died in a car she was a rear passenger in when it crashed by the Oak Hill Grocery Store at 2807 Berryville Pike (Va. 7) around 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
The eastbound Ford Hatchback was in the left lane of the two-lane road and driven by 21-year-old Nicholas Ehrhardt, according to Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
He said Ehrhardt lost control, veered left, then veered right, and did a 180-degree spin. The Ford's passenger side collided with a metal pole holding up a sign for the store. The Ford then caromed into a parked car and hit a mailbox before coming to rest.
Gosnell said the crash caused the back half of the vehicle to come apart with the back half coming to rest in the driveway of a home in the 2700 block of Berryville Pike, about 30 yards from the front part of the car.
Gosnell said Ehrhardt and his passengers were wearing seatbelts but there was "catastrophic failure when the vehicle broke apart."
Ehrhardt was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and the front seat passenger was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital with serious injuries.
The 17-year-old who police would not identify Sunday was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating whether another driver caused the crash and fled the scene.
(1) comment
So extremely proud of Evan Goodenow for writing a decent article and not completely slandering the victims of the accident like he always does.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.