STEPHENS CITY — A town man is accused of groping an underage girl.
The girl said Vicente Espinosa Gomez molested her in a car, according to a criminal complaint from Deputy William M. Holman of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The redacted complaint didn’t say when the alleged molestation occurred. Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in a Wednesday email that the girl is under 13.
Holman wrote that he interviewed the girl Monday and she said Espinosa Gomez rubbed her vagina through her pants and then placed his hands down her pants despite her telling him to stop. The girl said Espinosa Gomez, who she sees on a regular basis, told her not to tell anyone.
Espinosa Gomez, 33, of the 100 block of Robin Avenue, was arrested Monday night and charged with aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Thursday and is due in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 10:30 a.m. on June 28.
