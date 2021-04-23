WINCHESTER — A man accused of molesting an underage girl confessed to groping her, according to police.
The investigation began Tuesday after the girl told staff at the elementary school she attends that Edy Antulio Pojoy-Guzman repeatedly touched her breasts and vaginal area, according to a criminal complaint from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew A. Clark. She said it most recently occurred between March 1 and Tuesday and happened with her clothes on and off. Clark didn’t say where the alleged incidents took place.
Clark said he later questioned Pojoy-Guzman about the girl’s allegations and Pojoy-Guzman admitted to touching the girl.
“However, he stated her clothes were on when the incidents occurred,” Clark wrote. “Mr. Pojoy could not advise when the incident actually occurred.”
Pojoy-Guzman, 45, of the 100 block of Obriens Circle, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery. He is scheduled to appear in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court at 3 p.m. on May 24.
He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Wednesday.
(1) comment
Another sick one. Get him off the streets.
