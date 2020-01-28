WINCHESTER — Girl Scout Cookie season is here.
On Saturday morning, 52 area Girl Scout troops picked up 4,821 cases of cookies from delivery trucks parked at Backseat Bar and Grill in Frederick County, according to Kelly Cummins, service unit cookie manager.
"It's an exciting day," she said.
Each case contains 12 cookie boxes, meaning 57,852 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were set to be picked up. The cookies will be delivered to people who pre-ordered them or to those who would like to buy a box from a cookie stand.
Girl Scout Cookie stands will start popping up around Feb. 7. To find a cookie booth near you, visit the Girl Scouts website at girlscouts.org/en/cookies/cookies.html#.
Cummins estimated that local cookie orders were down a bit this year compared with previous years. She said that might be because the price of a box of cookies has gone up a $1, the first price increase in a decade. The cost of a box ranges from $5 to $6, depending on the cookie variety.
Locally, the most popular popular cookies ordered include Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs, Cummins said.
New this year are Lemon-Ups, which have motivational messages baked onto the cookie.
An average pickup for a troop is usually no more than 200 cases, Cummins said. Her troop, Girl Scout Troop 14060 in Winchester, picked up more than 400 boxes, which required four vehicles.
"I absolutely love doing cookies," Cummins said.
Her troop, which has about 20 members, participated in a "cookie rally" on Wednesday, where the Girl Scouts learned safety tips and practiced selling cookies.
Proceeds from cookie sales benefit the Girl Scouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.