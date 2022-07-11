Abby Peace
Clarke County — Senior
SOFTBALL: Led the area in strikeouts (132) and ERA (2.17) and tied for the lead in wins (12). Led the area with 36 RBIs, while hitting .451 with 7 homers. First Team All-Region 2B, Bull Run District and All-Area. To play at Potomac State College.
VOLLEYBALL: Ranked second in the area with 89 blocks, sixth with 208 kills and added 33 aces (she had a 95 percent serve percentage) and 102 digs. Region 2B First Team and Bull Run District and All-Area Second Team.
