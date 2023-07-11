Emeryce Worrell Handley — Sophomore
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Class 4 All-State in 100 (2nd) and 200 (3rd). Posted area’s best marks in 100 (area-record 11.77) and 200 (24.94). Region 4C and Class 4 NWD: Champ in 100 and 200.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Class 4 All-State in 55 (2nd in school-record 7.09) and 300 (2nd in 40.35). Region 4C and Class 4 NWD: Champ in 55 and 300.
SOCCER: Worrell tied for fifth in the area with 25 goals and tied for seventh with 12 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
