Taylor Beard
Handley — Senior
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: The Winchester Star Girls’ Athlete of the Year. Class 4 state champion in high jump, long jump and triple jump and 7th (all-state) in 4x100. Posted area’s best marks in HJ (6-0.5, state record), LJ (18-11.25), TJ (39-5.25), 100 hurdles (15.29), 300 hurdles (44.63) and 200 (26.04). Region 4C: 1st in 100H, 300H, HJ, TJ; 2nd in LJ. Class 4 NWD: 1st in 100H, 300H, HJ, TJ, LJ, 200. Tied for 7th (All-American) in HJ in Championship division at New Balance Outdoor Nationals. Will compete at NCAA Division I Cincinnati.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Class 4 state champion in high jump and triple jump. Class 4 NWD: 1st in long jump, HJ, TJ. Placed 4th (All-American) in HJ in Championship division at New Balance Indoor Nationals.
BASKETBALL: The forward led the Judges and was among the area leaders in scoring (14.1, fourth), rebounds (10.6, third), steals (3.8, fourth) and blocked shots (2.0, third). Region 4C 2nd team. Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
