There are a number of factors that resulted in Clarke County achieving its most softball wins since 2013 and its most volleyball wins since 2016 during the 2021-22 school year.
Those factors included a 5-foot-10 common denominator who probably caused a few opponents to mutter under their breath in frustration because of her exploits, whether it was something she did with a softball in her right hand in the circle, a bat in her hands, or after leaping to smack or block a volleyball at the net as a middle hitter.
Abby Peace is The Winchester Star Girls’ Athlete of the Year for 2021-22 for her role in helping lift two teams to great heights. With Peace earning First Team All-Region 2B honors in both sports — an honor also bestowed to just one of her volleyball teammates and three of her softball teammates — Clarke County finished just one win away from a state tournament berth in both sports.
“Abby is a quiet leader, and everyone followed her lead,” said Fly Lambert, Clarke County’s softball head coach and assistant volleyball coach. “She’s a hard worker in practice, and she comes every day ready to work. She also likes to have fun when she’s at practice. She gets along well with all of her teammates.
“She’s a great competitor for volleyball and softball, and she had a great year for volleyball and softball.”
No question there.
Headed to Potomac State College for softball — the Catamounts advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series this spring for the first time in program history — Peace ranked in the area’s top two in every pitching category.
In 106.2 innings, she tied for first in wins with a 12-6 record, led the area in ERA (2.17) and strikeouts (132) and ranked second in WHIP (1.03). Offensively, she ranked third in batting average (.451), second in home runs (7), first in RBIs (36), ninth in runs (21) and seventh in on-base percentage (.494). Clarke County went 18-6 and advanced to the Region 2B semifinals, where the Eagles lost to eventual Class 2 state finalist Page County.
In volleyball, Peace ranked second in the area with 89 blocks, sixth with 208 kills and added 33 aces (she had a 95 percent serve percentage) and 102 digs. Clarke County went 15-9 and saw its season end against Central in the Region 2B semifinals. The Falcons also went on to the Class 2 state title match.
Peace didn’t get started in either sport until she was 12 years old. Prior to that, she was a cheerleader and played basketball.
As far as softball, her father used to play in an adult league, and he thought his daughter would like it. She used to catch and pitch until a coach told her to pick one while she was on the Shenandoah Valley Mavericks in seventh grade, and she went with pitching. (Currently, Peace usually plays third base when she’s not pitching.) Peace was happy with her choice, but it was not without its challenges.
“I think pitching added a whole new level of stress to the game,” said Peace with a laugh. “But it did add a lot of excitement. I really liked being a part of every play. That’s something that’s really kept me with pitching.”
Peace was added to Clarke County’s varsity as a freshman. The 2019 season was a rare down season for the tradition-rich Eagles (they went 6-15 that year). Peace and fellow freshman Kacie Turner shared pitching duties that year, with Peace going 2-7 with 26 strikeouts.
Peace said when she was younger, she used to focus more on hitting. But thanks to some pitching lessons and her travel softball experiences — mostly practice — with the Shenandoah Valley Shock, Peace had improved significantly by the time she appeared in the circle for Clarke County again in the spring of 2021. As a junior, she was 7-4 (area-best win total) with a 2.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and had an area-best 76 strikeouts in 63 innings. She also led the area in home runs (6) and RBIs (18) and batted .435 (20-for-67) as the Eagles went 8-5.
This year, Peace was even better in all phases. She batted 16 points higher than last year, hit safely in 18 of 24 games and still led the area in RBIs despite a late-season hitting slump. And she gave Clarke County a chance to win whenever she took the circle. Peace had four shutouts, 14 appearances with at least five innings and five hits allowed or less, and six games with double-digit strikeouts.
Peace dominated James Wood’s high-powered offense with just three runs, 10 hits and two walks allowed with 18 strikeouts over 12 innings in two complete-game wins against the Colonels, and went 7-for-11 with five RBIs in four wins over James Wood and Sherando. Peace’s best overall game came against Strasburg on April 12, when she went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs, and struck out 12 batters and walked one in a six-inning no-hitter.
“These last two years, she gained a few mph on her pitching and established a couple of other pitches to help her along the way,” said Lambert, who heard that Peace was throwing in the low 60 mph arrange on March 19 against Sherando, when she saved the first game and won the second in a doubleheader. “She worked hard establishing her changeup this year, which helped her out a lot. Abby’s always been a good hitter, and she supplied a lot of pop this year for us and drove in a lot of big runs for us.”
That save against Sherando — where Peace entered with two outs and two runners on and struck out the only batter she faced — and her complete-game win against Central in the Region 2B quarterfinals were the two moments from Peace that stood out to him the most this season.
The victory against the Falcons was a grind, as Central put runners in scoring position in five of seven innings in a 90-degree game that was delayed by 50 minutes by late-arriving umpires. But in the end, Peace allowed four hits, four walks, hit one batter, and struck out nine in a 2-1 win.
“Winning that game meant a lot, because we had waited so long to play, and worked so hard for it,” Peace said.
Clarke’s season came to an end two days later against Page County, when the Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a error, sacrifice bunt, double and single to win 3-2. It was a difficult ending, but a season to be pleased with.
“We really came together as a team this year, and I think that showed,” Peace said. “We had a lot of fun, and it was a great season.”
Clarke County’s volleyball team didn’t get as far as it did in the spring 2021 season, when the Eagles advanced to the Region 2B final and lost to eventual state finalist Luray. But the Eagles got stronger as the season went on in 2022, finishing 6-2 after a 9-7 start. Clarke County’s only losses in that stretch were to Central and Class 2 state semifinalist East Rockingham in that time.
In the middle of it all was Peace, who was dangerous on offense and defense.
“I like the aggressiveness of [middle hitter],” Peace said. “I love hitting. I love blocking. It allows me to do everything I love to do in one position.
“I think my goal [this year] was to get aggressive more, attack the ball more. I wanted to make an impact on other teams. I wanted them to remember me for my hitting and blocking.”
Clarke County second-year head coach Skyler Layton said Peace left a strong mark.
“She was definitely a reliable middle hitter,” Layton said. “Having her playing middle and being able to block all the way across, that has been huge the past couple of years. And she increased her skills as far as passing.”
Peace is glad she could be a part of such a successful stretch for the Eagles. With eight of the 12 players back next year, she expects Clarke County to continue to fly.
“We have a lot of younger girls who like to play travel volleyball,” Peace said. “I think that makes a huge difference in the program. I think it’s just going to continue to grow.”
Now, Peace will get a chance to help Potomac State — located in Keyser, W.Va. — build on its finest season in school history. The Catamounts went 41-4 and won 35 straight games after a 6-2 start. Seeded 16th in the 16-team World Series, Potomac State lost 6-5 to No. 1 Des Moines in its first game, then fell 4-0 to No. 8 Triton in an elimination game.
Peace said she attended several Potomac State games and watched several others online this year.
“I’m really excited to play with them,” Peace said. “I want to experience that for myself. It makes me want to really work hard while I’m there, so I can have the same experiences that they did this year. I really just want to make a dent in the program.”
Peace feels her time in Clarke County athletics will serve her well in the future.
“I think it’s really allowed me to grow as an athlete and just as a person overall,” Peace said. “I’m very grateful for that. I’m grateful for all my coaches, and all my teammates who have always pushed me to do better. I’ll always appreciate Clarke County for everything they’ve given me.”
