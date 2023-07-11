Not many people can say they recorded one of the greatest seasons in program history in a given sport.
Fewer still can say they achieved some of the finest seasons in school history for two sports in an academic year.
In the case of Emeryce Worrell, she produced two of the most spectacular seasons for soccer and track in Handley history in the same four-month time period. Excelling at two sports in the same season might not be uncharted territory, but Worrell certainly lived a rarefied existence this spring. And with two years more years of high school to go, there's no telling what feats lie in store for her.
The Judges sophomore is The Winchester Star Girls' Athlete of the Year after a memorable 2022-23 school year.
In indoor and outdoor track combined, she accumulated three silver medals and one bronze medal, and her outdoor season included the first-ever 100-meter dash under 12 seconds for a girl at one of the five area high schools.
Worrell's soccer season wasn't too shabby, either. Her 25 goals were the third most for a single season at Handley in program history, trailing only the sophomore and junior year campaigns of current Christopher Newport University star Emma Ricci. Worrell also had 12 assists for a point total of 62 that sat only behind Marshall University commit McKenna Newcome of James Wood (82 points) among Winchester-Frederick County players this season.
It's not easy managing two sports in one season. In the spring, Worrell worked out with both the track and soccer teams on the days both squads had practice, spending 30 to 45 minutes with the track team while the soccer team did its conditioning drills.
But Handley head track coach Mike McKiernan wasn't surprised that Worrell thrived while doing so. A social studies teacher at Handley, McKiernan has also witnessed Worrell's dedication as an advanced placement student in the classroom.
"She's very thorough in her preparation for any meets, any contests, anything related to school," McKiernan said. "She pays attention to the details, and I think that along with her hard work makes a big difference."
Worrell's desire also stands out.
"I think she has a tenacity that she can't help," said Handley girls' soccer coach Nicole Hobson. "I think it's just in her being. She is competitive by nature. You can see it in practice, in her sprints, in every drill, in everything. She just kind of puts her head down and grinds."
Emeryce is just the latest in a long line of Worrells to compete on the track for Handley. Her father Rudy (class of 1997) ran in college for Lynchburg and qualified for the 1998 NCAA Division III championships in the 4x100-meter relay, and each of Worrell's three older siblings ran track for Handley.
But when it comes to soccer, Emeryce is a pioneer in the Worrell family. Worrell said her parents let her try a lot of sports when she was young, so she took up soccer at age 4 and stuck with it.
"I enjoy how competitive it is and how big of a space it is [on the field]," Worrell said. "I'm free to run around. I like how much creativity there is with it."
Using her speed to her advantage, Worrell has mostly played forward during a career that has included club team stints with Blue Ridge United and Virginia Soccer Association, and for the last four years, the Virginia Development Academy (VDA) based in Woodbridge.
After playing up top in a 4-4-2 formation (two forwards) with VDA, Worrell was asked to play midfield in a 4-3-3 alignment with Handley as a freshman. It was an adjustment, but Worrell handled it well. She had eight goals and two assists and was a Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
This year's situation with the Handley soccer team was much different, though. After the graduation of three players who combined for 38 goals, Handley needed someone to take on the scoring mantle. Under new head coach Nicole Hobson, the Judges started the year in a 4-3-3 but eventually settled on a 4-4-2 formation that Worrell has enjoyed and thrived in with VDA.
There was practically no stopping Worrell this season. She scored in 13 of the Judges' 20 games and had seven games with multiple goals, including two contests against Liberty where she scored four times. In five of the seven games she didn't score she had at least one assist. As a result, she was named First Team All-Region 4C and All-District.
"The consistency in and of itself was so satisfying," Hobson said. "Her ability to turn on players and just beat them in that open space, she's very hard to guard."
Handley won all five of those games in which Worrell had an assist but didn't have a goal, but it was evident to Hobson that Worrell always felt like she could be doing more for the team. After being "held" to one assist in wins over Kettle Run and Liberty on April 21 and April 25, Worrell responded with her best game of the year.
James Wood handed Handley its only two shutouts this year. But on the afternoon of May 2 at the Judges' James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium, Worrell had three goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over the Colonels, one of just two regular-season defeats for James Wood. Worrell opened the scoring in the 11th minute and propelled Handley to a 3-1 halftime lead. She finished her hat trick in the 51st minute by heading in a corner kick.
"I saw no hesitation [from her in that game]," Hobson said. "She was just so locked-in from the get-go. You could tell during warm-ups. Our team was eerily quiet that day [before the game], and I knew [the game] was going to be really, really good or really, really bad. But she quickly showed it was going to be a very good day."
Worrell helped Handley qualify for the Region 4C tournament for the fourth consecutive season, with eventual Class 4 state champion Tuscarora knocking the Judges out in the region semis.
"I definitely just wanted to make sure I was giving to the team as much as I could," Worrell said. "The Tuscarora game was a sad ending to the season, but other than that I think it was a really great season and I enjoyed it a lot."
Hobson's daughter Madison had the assist on Worrell's final goal in the James Wood game, one of 12 this year for Madison. The Hobsons did their best to assist Worrell this year, and not just in soccer.
It was Nicole Hobson's idea to have Worrell and Madison practice with the track team during soccer practice this year, and McKiernan has stated on multiple occasions how much that decision helped with Worrell's success this year. Worrell did not have the opportunity to work out with both teams on the same day last year.
"I just feel like in high school, [coaches] don't own athletes, and I really prefer to put them first," Hobson said. "Sometimes that means sharing athletes.
"Kids like [Worrell], you can't tell them what they can and cannot do. I feel like our job as coaches and mentors is to push them to be whatever they can be, whether it's soccer, track, school. I think if they want to [take on more work], you need to let them. She and my daughter would work on track after soccer practice was over as well if need be."
After her seventh-grade track season was canceled because of COVID, Worrell first started competing in track in eighth grade, following in the footsteps of sisters Alysandra (Handley class of 2016, also a basketball player for the Judges) and Jensyn (class of 2020, also a cross country runner) and her brother Reilynd (class of 2023, also a football player). Alysandra in particular was successful. Emeryce watched her run often in middle school and high school, and as a Handley junior, Alysandra posted the area's fastest times in the 100 (12.83) and 400 (1:01.88).
Worrell gravitated to the 100 and 200, and when she arrived at Handley she stood out immediately. She was the runner-up in both events at the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C meets and placed 11th in the 100 and 12th in the 200 at the Class 4 meet, where she earned an All-State medal for taking seventh with the 4x100 team. Worrell was the area's second-fastest runner in the 100 (top time of 12.52 seconds) and posted the area's No. 3 time in the 200 (26.20).
Worrell took her track career to another level as a sophomore. The extra work Worrell put in on the track in the spring allowed her to take advantage of the strong foundation she established for herself in the winter, when she decided to take a different path for her athletic career.
Worrell began playing basketball when she was 4. As a freshman, Worrell played well for Handley, averaging 7.2 points and 2.5 steals per game, with the latter figure tying for eighth in the area. But she knew that if she wanted to be a better track athlete, she needed to give up basketball, a sport that became less of a priority to her compared to soccer once the COVID shutdowns hit.
"It was upsetting to let it go, but I also kind of found peace in it because I knew it wasn't my sport anymore," Worrell said.
Worrell's focus on track for the indoor season paid off. Worrell won the 55 and the 300 at both the district and region meet, At the Class 4 state meet, Worrell took second in both the 55 (school-record 7.09) and 300 (40.35) to Madison Whyte of Heritage (Newport News), a senior this year who is bound for the University of Southern California.
"It was a memorable season not only because of the results that I had, but also because of the team and how close we were," Worrell said. "To see everybody put in so much work at practice every day and at the [Valley Health] Wellness [& Fitness] Center every Wednesday and Friday, and to see that work show at the track meets was really amazing for my teammates and myself."
Worrell kept rolling during outdoor track.
In a quad meet at Millbrook on April 12, Worrell ran the open 100 meters for the first time all year and became the first girl in area history to run under 12 seconds with a time of 11.77. She broke the school and area record of 12.07 set by former Handley and Virginia Commonwealth University star Verna Hilaire-Lee in 2012.
Then at the Apple Blossom Invitational at James Wood on April 29, Worrell achieved a personal record in the 200 with a winning time of 24.94. She became just the third girl in the last 12 years to run under 25 seconds in that event.
Worrell wasn't able to top those times, but she was exceptional over the remainder of the season. During the postseason, she swept both the 100 and 200 at the district and region meets, and at the Class 4 meet she took second to White in the 100 in 12.84 and third in the 200 in 24.97, just off her PR.
McKiernan didn't think she had one sub-par race all year. Worrell liked her consistency in the 200, but she was a bit disappointed that she couldn't achieve more performances closer to her 11.77 in the 100.
"[The 100 time] was always in the back of my mind," Worrell said. "I always wanted to run close to that time, or pass it at some point. I do plan on passing it next year. I think with enough practice and just working in the offseason, and then when track comes around being able to practice for indoor and then eventually outdoor, I really hope that I can match that performance again."
If she does, Worrell could be a state gold medalist in the 100, and Worrell could also take first in the 200. Atlee junior Josie Rempe (second in the 200, fifth in the 100) and Millbrook sophomore Jada Arrington (fifth in the 200, sixth in the 100) figure to be Worrell's toughest competition among returning athletes.
McKiernan has no doubt Worrell will be ready for any challenge next year.
"I can't emphasize this enough — she is a worker," McKiernan said. "She will do what she needs to do to improve, and do well."
Worrell will head into her junior year with even more seasoning after competing on the national stage for both track and soccer for the first time in June.
At the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia, Worrell finished in 12.22 — faster than she ran at any of her Virginia High School League postseason meets — to take 38th out of 43 runners in the 100 Championship division. In the 200 Rising Stars Division, Worrell had one of her best times with a 25.04 to take 30th out of 45 runners. Worrell also got to compete with VDA in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) national soccer playoffs outside of San Diego.
Worrell certainly gave it her all in both soccer and track this year. Indoor track showed Worrell what she's capable of in track when she's training every day, and she's thankful Nicole Hobson gave her more of an opportunity to thrive at both sports in the spring.
"I ran track last year with no training at all," Worrell said. "I got to see how important training is for track. This year opened my eyes."
