In four seasons as Millbrook’s head coach, Erick Green Sr.’s “worst” season has been a trip to the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Coming off that trip, the Pioneers took one more step farther this past winter, advancing to the semifinals before falling 74-64 against Monacan.
Led by sophomore Avery O’Roke and senior Ali Hauck, the Pioneers shared the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title and won the district tournament crown as they extended their streak to 12 consecutive seasons with at least a piece of a district championship.
They won 21 consecutive games to open the season and knocked off 2019 state finalist Pulaski County along the way to a 27-3 record.
And so for the fourth straight season, Green is The Winchester Star Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Green: It all starts in the offseason for us. We really start getting things ready in the offseason and put everything together and see what our strengths and weaknesses are. We worked really hard in the offseason and it’s where we lay the groundwork. I think they overachieved and what I mean by that is that very few people expected us to make it to the state semifinals or maybe not to the state tournament. We believed and I told the girls from the beginning that I thought they were a special group of kids. If we just take one game at a time and follow the game plan, than we will be very successful. When they did that, we were very successful. They started to believe and see how good they were. They just wanted to work hard every day. … We came along pretty well.
Q: Was there an adjustment that made a big difference for your team this season?
Green: It was probably back in June when I started to evaluate my players for the upcoming season. I realized that I had a bunch of kids who could dribble the ball effectively. We had Avery, who I considered one of the fastest players in the district and then you had a kid like Ali who was a rebounding machine. It was like, ‘You know what, I think I can come up with something. Why don’t we get the rebound and instead of having my guards wait for the outlet pass below halfcourt have Avery and the other guards sprint the floor. We came up with a transition offense to help us to push the ball up and down the floor where people couldn’t stop us. That was a really big difference for us this year because we were kind of pushing the ball down people’s throats and teams struggled with that.
Q: Was there a game that made a difference for you this season?
Green: I think the game that we played up at Handley [a 59-35 win against Heritage-Newport New in the Handley Showcase Basketball Tournament on Dec. 14]. That kind of got us over the edge. We were right on the borderline of believing that we could have a very good season. All of sudden we played that team and we knew it was going to be a team to realize where we stood. The kids just came out and played extremely well. I think that was our confidence boost for the season. That team had a girl [Anna Goodman] that is going to JMU. We kind of held her at bay. Ali had a good game and Avery. I think the whole team played extremely well.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you?
Green: It was weird because we started off with one of the players that we thought was going to help us right away [getting hurt]. Kennedi Rooks, being a freshman, we knew how good she was through middle school and all of a sudden she got injured during the last day of offseason workouts. She missed the first [nine] games of the season. Avery, Ali and you had Emily Magee step up and make some plays; Cianna Harrison; and another one that decided to come in and play extremely hard this year was Vanessa Cooper. I think Vanessa probably surprised everybody with her play. She was really a big difference-maker for us this year.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment?
Green: I don’t know which one hurt the most — the loss to James Wood (67-59) or the loss we just had against Monacan. They were both big losses. The loss against Monacan, if we would have beaten them we would be state champions. (State finalists were declared co-state champions in all but Class 2 because of COVID-19.) But, I hate to lose to my home teams. Believe it or not it helped us. Honestly, we were coasting and not working as hard. James Wood caught us at the right time. We came back and redeemed ourselves on two occasions (a 78-61 playoff game for the top district tournament seed and region berth and a 51-41 win in the district tournament title game).
Q: You lose five seniors, including four who played a lot. What is your outlook for next season?
Green: I usually don’t look at the upcoming season until June. I try to watch how my girls play travel basketball and then put a plan together. Right now, I have good pieces coming back. We’re not going to be the team like you saw this year where we pushed the ball up and down the court because we don’t have a lot of the post players who are great dribblers. We’ll be looking to get the ball to the outlets and figure another way how we’re going to get the ball down the court real fast. I think think next year we’ll probably be more of a half-court team. We will push it when we have to. Next year, I have a lot of good shooters and a lot of kids who can drive and get to the basket. If we stay healthy, I think we’ll make another state run next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.