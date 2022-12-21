Jeff Webster is The Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Coach of the Year after a season in which he guided the Eagles to second place in Class 2 and championships at the Bull Run District and Region 2B meets. This is the sixth Coach of the Year award for the eighth-year coach Webster, whose previous five were combined boys’ and girls’ awards.
Individually, sophomore Teya Starley won the Bull Run title and earned All-State honors by placing third at the Class 2 meet at Green Hill Park in Salem. She was the only Clarke girl who scored at this year’s meet who also scored at last year’s meet, when the Eagles won the Class 2 title. Clarke’s other four scoring runners were all freshmen this year.
Sophomore Abigail Cochran, one of the Eagles’ top runners the past two years, helped Clarke County beat Floyd County in a tiebreaker at the Class 2 meet by having a faster time than Floyd’s No. 6 runner.
Senior Julianna Pledgie also ran at the state meet for the Eagles after missing the district and region meets due to bronchitis. The Eagles struggled with illness throughout the latter part of the season.
The Region 2B title was the Eagles’ second straight, and the Bull Run title was Clarke’s third in a row.
Q. How did this season go based on your preseason expectations?
Webster: I think we went into the season clearly with very high expectations, having returned a pretty strong core from last year. We lost two of our top five, but we also brought in a really talented group of freshmen, so we were very optimistic going into the season. I think the important thing is that we trust our process, and results will take of themselves. Unfortunately, this year there was a lot of things that simply affected both the girls’ and boys’ teams in terms of their health and wellness the last three or four weeks of the season. I think every team in some respect went through that. All things considered, some runners who we really counted on certainly stepped up and did very well at the state meet. I do think we did the best that we could, and we could have, had circumstances been different, done even better.
Q. What qualities stood out about your team this season?
Webster: It’s consistent with every year. They stick to the plan. They set goals at the beginning of the season and they just trust by the end of the year that they’ll be able to achieve their goals. I think the quality of all our athletes is they work very hard, and they’re dedicated, and they set long-term, team-oriented goals. And they work very well together to achieve them.
Q. How difficult was it dealing with illness?
Webster: Certainly, it was challenging because we worked for three months just to bring everybody along to where we could start asking them to perform well. And we got to the point of the season where you’re really starting to think about performance over training. I think everybody would recognize Homecoming week [Oct. 10-15] was the sort of the tipping point where the flu started to circulate, strep throat, RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], bronchitis ... it was just an encyclopedia of respiratory infections. It was very difficult because some of the athletes that got sick earlier were able to bounce back and do fairly well. But it was a matter of weeks before it cycled through, and we just sort of dealt with it as a constant drip. You just felt helpless to deal with it.
Q. What was the most memorable moment?
Webster: Clearly at the state meet, where it was so close for second place, you really want to walk away as a runner-up, because it’s fairly dramatic in terms of the takeaway. They get to be on stage, they get some nice hardware. That was a real emotional point when you think you’ve just missed it and then when you find out you got it in such a dramatic fashion with a tiebreaker ... it really just sort of salvaged the day for the girls’ team.
Q. Do you feel you have a pretty good core of runners who can do something special next year?
Webster: Absolutely. We were just thrilled that Teya was able to come back in her sophomore year and show real, tangible progress. She just epitomizes everything you want out of a runner. She’s dedicated. She does all the things she needs to do to be better. We’re obviously confident in Teya coming back as the front runner. We’re also very confident that the freshmen have gotten a taste at performing at a high level. I think they all want to come back and keep improving. I think there’s a number of girls who came in mediocre to the concept of cross country. But at the end of the season, they were really buying into the experience, and that’s very rewarding.
