WINCHESTER — After battling injuries earlier this season, Millbrook junior Madison Murphy definitely accomplished her mission at Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District meet on the Third Battle of Winchester course.
Murphy recorded a season-best time of 18 minutes and 44.6 seconds to take second individually and lead her team to second in the team standings, which qualified the Pioneers for the Region 4C meet.
The two-time defending district champion Murphy wasn’t able to add to her championship collection because of a stellar race by Fauquier sophomore Cassidy Scott. The district runner-up last season recorded a time of 18:07.2 to beat Murphy by 37 seconds.
But Murphy was the only other person in the 60-girl race to run under 19 minutes. Murphy’s time was 25 seconds faster than what she ran at the City-County meet at the Third Battle course on Sept. 29 — a race that came in the middle of the stretch in which she dealt with thigh and knee pain — and it was 74 seconds faster than what she ran at the Oct. 16 Third Battle Invitational.
Additionally, Murphy’s time was only seven seconds slower than the one she recorded in winning the district meet at Third Battle that was held in April.
Murphy said she was nervous, because she knew it would be the first time she would push herself in a race since the City-County meet. The previous week’s Third Battle Invitational was simply used as an opportunity to get her comfortable in a race environment again.
“Today was just all about giving it my all, helping my team to hopefully move on to regionals,” said Murphy before the team results were announced on Saturday. “I really wanted this to be the strongest race so far this season, and I think it happened today.
“I felt pretty good throughout the race. I’m always worried about the grassy section at the mile and a half mark, just because the ground can be uneven from time to time. But definitely, throughout the last mile, I pushed and tried to give everything I had to have a strong finish.”
Murphy said she pulled away from James Wood senior Lauren Beatty, who finished third in 19:00.3, at the start of the final mile.
“Madison being back from injury, I thought she was able to get up front and compete where we thought she could be,” Milllbrook coach Jamie McCarty said.
Beatty’s time was 13 seconds slower than she ran at Third Battle, where she was the top local finisher. But she was satisfied with her attempts to stay with Scott and Murphy, and she was mainly pleased that she helped James Wood win its first district title since 2002.
“For me, I just really wanted to be up there in the lead pack,” Beatty said. “I definitely was up there, so it was a really good race for me. Today, it was all about the team.”
MillbrookMurphy thought the Pioneers had performed well prior to the official announcement that the team had qualified for regionals, which will take place on Nov. 2 at Great Meadow in The Plains. The Pioneers scored 54 points to finish 15 behind James Wood.
“I think everyone gave it their all today,” Murphy said.
McCarty said his team battled.
“Sometimes you come up a little short, and today was one of those days,” McCarty said. “We get to move on to next week, which is always a good thing.”
Sherando The Warriors grabbed the fourth and final region team qualifying spot on Saturday.
“Going into the meet, the girls knew they were in a good spot to move on,” Sherando coach Megan Roberts said. “But we talked about what’s on the virtual meet and what’s on paper doesn’t matter. What matters is what they show up and do today.
“I think they did well. I think a couple of them moved up from where they were seeded, and you can’t ask for much more than that. And I think a handful of them ran faster than they did here last week and got PRs. They brought their ‘A’ game.”
Sherando was led by junior Emma Ahrens, who placed fourth overall. She ran 28 seconds faster than at the Third Battle Invitational and set a PR by six seconds with a time of 19:20.5.
“I was just planning to go out fast and stay on that pace,” Ahrens said. “I just had a mindset of all week that, ‘I’m going to PR today, this is what I want to accomplish.’”
Ahrens said she liked what the team did as well.
“We were all hoping we’d be moving onto regionals, so I think they put everything they had out there on the course,” she said.
HandleyJudges coach Mark Stickley had some hope that his girls might qualify for the Region 4C meet. Handley took fifth place in the seven-team meet but was well back of Sherando with 133 points to the Warriors’ 78.
“It looked like we just weren’t aggressive enough up front and didn’t get themselves in good enough position early, and it was too much to make up late,” Stickley said.
Stickley said he felt bad for Sarah Roberson. The junior entered the year as Handley’s No. 1 runner but has battled a hip flexor injury, and she finished seventh on the team on Saturday.
“I probably should not have run her,” Stickley said. “She was hobbling the whole race. You just hoped she can get through one more race.”
Stickley liked his team’s effort this year.
“It’s been such a fun season,” he said. “They’re good kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.