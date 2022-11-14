LEESBURG — At the Region 4C cross country meet on Nov. 2 at Morven Park in Leesburg, Sherando senior Emma Ahrens had to fight off two challengers late in the race to grab one of the final two individual qualifying spots for the Class 4 meet.
On Saturday at the state meet at Oatlands, she rode that fighting spirit to a new milestone.
Only the Top 15 runners earn All-State status, and Ahrens earned the first All-State medal of her cross country career by placing 14th in a fiercely contested race. Thirteenth through 17th place finished within five seconds of each other, and 14th through 16th were just a second apart. Ahrens recorded a time of 20 minutes and eight seconds.
“It’s just really exciting,” said Ahrens after receiving several enthusiastic hugs. “I’m really grateful. Some of my teammates came out and surprised me [with their appearance], so I’m just really blessed to have a great team and a great race today.”
Ahrens — who will run for NCAA Division III Concordia University Wisconsin next year — said her goal was to just have fun and do better than she did at last year’s state meet, when she placed 21st.
Ahrens said dealing with temperatures in the mid 60s, warmer than usual for mid-November, made it a challenge. And after coming through the first mile outside the top 20 in 5:53, she faced the challenge of moving up to get where she wanted to be.
“I was just working my way up and slowly passing as many people as I could,” Ahrens said. “It was just really motivating to keep getting another person.”
Sherando coach Megan Roberts said Ahrens was in the Top 15 when she approached the steep hill just before the 2.5 mile mark.
At the end, Ahrens just focused on sprinting through the finish, and that allowed her to maintain some strong separation from the few runners immediately behind her.
Roberts said it was fitting finale for Ahrens’ high school cross country career.
“She did what she does best,” Roberts said. “She went out smart and didn’t get sucked out with all the excitement. She ran her pace and starting catching people that didn’t go out as smart. That’s her strength.
“It’s been a pleasure to coach her. She’s a great young lady. Hard-working athlete, great leader. We’re going to miss her, but I’m glad I get two more seasons with her [for indoor and outdoor track].”
Millbrook
Millbrook senior Madison Murphy nearly joined Ahrens and James Wood’s Kate Konyar on the awards ceremony stage.
With about 100 meters left, it looked like Murphy might be too far back to place in the Top 15. But then she surged, and she picked off Grafton’s Kayla Fields. At the finish line, she drew even with Western Albemarle’s Emma Schmitz, but the timing chips had Schmitz ahead. Both runners recorded a 20:09.
“I would love to see the video of whose chest actually got there first,” Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty said. “But the rules now are that it’s the doubles chips, who’s right and left foot get their first now. She dumped everything she had into the race. If that race had been two steps longer, maybe she’s in a different spot.”
Murphy said it was frustrating to find out the final results, which meant she just missed out on her fourth All-State medal. But she knew she fought to get it.
“At the two-mile mark into the back section of the woods and everything is definitely the hardest part, I would say,” Murphy said. “That was definitely a mental grind. At the finish, I just gave it my all and sprinted as hard as I could.”
Saturday’s race marked the end of one of the most decorated cross country careers in Frederick County history. Murphy is a two-time Class 4 Northwestern District champion, a district runner-up, a two-time Region 4C runner-up, and she had two fourth-place finishes and a 15th-place finish in her first three state meets. Her time of 18:22 that she ran at Great Meadow at the 2019 state meet is the fastest for any Winchester or Frederick County girl at that course, which has been the state meet site almost every year since 1994.
It meant a lot for her Murphy to participate in her fourth state meet, and she appreciated the support from the people who came to cheer for her.
“I couldn’t be prouder of what I’ve accomplished,” Murphy said.
“She gave everything she had and I’m super proud of her,” McCarty said. “She’s put together a stellar career here. You can’t ask for anything more out of a kid.”
