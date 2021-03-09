Staying healthy is frequently mentioned as a key to success by coaches in every sport.
Perhaps no area team in any sport will be counting on good health more than the Millbrook girls’ cross country team this year.
One of the best girls’ cross country programs in Class 4 the past two years has only five healthy runners, the minimum needed to get a team score in meets.
After winning the Class 4 Northwestern District meet and taking third at the Class 4 state meet for the second straight year in 2019, the Pioneers appeared primed for a brilliant 2020. Nine of the 10 runners on the 2019 team were either sophomores or freshmen, with only Katie Borland graduating.
But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the fall 2020 season to the winter/spring of 2021, and that hasn’t worked out in favor of Millbrook and its new head coach Jamie McCarty.
Two scoring runners for the Pioneers at last year’s state meet, Lina Guerrero and Maria Mejia Villalon, are not running this season. Junior Cailey Johnson, who was the No. 2 Millbrook runner and eighth overall at the Frederick County Parks & Rec running club championship meet in the fall, will not run this season due to injury.
Millbrook still has four of its top seven runners from last year’s Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C meets though, including one coming off one of the most impressive seasons in area history.
Sophomore Madison Murphy won the district championship and placed fourth in the Class 4 meet as a freshman, when she ran the fastest time of any area girl (18 minutes, 22 seconds over 3.1 miles) in the 26-year history of state competition at Great Meadow. Murphy was The Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2019.
The Pioneers also feature junior Becca Edlich, a Star first team All-Area selection who placed seventh in the district last year.
“Everybody that we have has been working really hard,” McCarty said. “A lot of these girls haven’t really raced a lot [during the 2020-21 school year], so we’ve just been trying to build real slow and be careful and cautious with the girls. Making it as a team [through the postseason] is going to be a little tougher, but we’re going to give it a good shot.”
The top two teams at the district meet and the top six individuals outside those teams will advance to the Region 4C meet. The top two teams and top three individuals for all classes will qualify from the region meet to the state meet.
James Wood is also coming off a stellar 2019 season, one that saw the Colonels earn their highest state finish in school history (fourth) and take second at both the district and region meets. Only four-time All-State runner and two-time Star Runner of the Year Kenzie Konyar (now at George Washington) graduated from the runners in the Colonels’ top seven last year.
The Colonels do have 16 runners, but new coach Matthew Lofton also won’t have quite the roster he was expecting this season.
Junior Lauren Beatty, a Star first Team All-Area runner last year and the Colonels’ top runner in the fall, will likely not compete in any meets this season due to injury. Sophomore Quetzali Angel-Perez, a scoring runner at last year’s state meet, is also not running.
James Wood still boasts plenty of talent. Junior Elena Farinholt is a Star first team All-Area selection, and junior Izzy Newman placed third behind Murphy and Beatty at the Parks & Rec championship meet. Lofton said they each ran the 3,200 meters at a meet in Ohio in February, with Newman running an 11:56 and Farinholt a 12:17.
“I think it’s a tall order getting into the state championship without Lauren, but I think we have a pretty good shot to win the district,” Lofton said. “There’s a lot of unknowns, so it’s hard to say what will happen.”
Sherando (third in the district, 15 runners) brings back a strong group led by Star first team All-Area selections Molly Robinson (a senior who will run for South Dakota) and sophomore Eva Winston (eighth in the district), and second team selection and sophomore Emma Ahrens (10th in the district).
Roberts said Robinson is coming off an injury and the hope is that she’ll be able to race again in the next week or so, with the goal of getting her ready for the postseason.
Handley (fifth in the district) will be led by sophomore Sarah Roberson, who placed 12th in the district last year and qualified for the Class 4 state indoor meet in the 3,200 this winter, though she missed competing in the race due to miscommunication at Liberty University.
Clarke County (10 runners) no longer has 2019 All-State runner Kateri Thorne (graduation) or 2018 All-State runner Sydney Jacobson (chose not to run), but coach Jeff Webster believes the Eagles can remain one of the elite programs in Class 2. Clarke County placed fourth last year in its fifth state appearance in five seasons under Webster.
Webster is expecting junior Ellen Smith (12th in Region 2B) and his daughter Ryleigh Webster, a junior, to lead the Eagles, who are the defending Region 2B champions and placed second in the Bull Run District last year to Madison County. Sophomore Ava Mansfield (10th in Region 2B) also returns. Smith paced the Eagles and won their opening meet.
In the Bull Run District, the top four teams and anyone among the top 15 individuals will advance to the Region 2B meet.
The following is a glance at each area team:
Millbrook
Coach: Jamie McCarty, first year.
Last year: Class 4 Northwestern District champions; third in Region 4C; third in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Katie Borland, Lina Guerrero, Maria Mejia Villalon, Cailey Johnson (injury).
Key returnees: Madison Murphy, So.; Becca Edlich, Jr., Angela Dojack, Jr.; Anna Bowman, Jr.
Key newcomers: Lauren Rosenthal, So. (transfer from Florida; also a Millbrook swimmer).
McCarty’s outlook: “Madison had a good fall, so we’re just kind of building on that. No matter what happens with the team, we feel like Madison will have a pretty good chance to move on and move through [the postseason individually], even though it’s going to be a little harder, especially at the region meet, with no margin of error and only getting three runners through if you’re not on one of the [qualifying] teams.”
Next meet: Today vs. Culpeper County and Liberty
James Wood
Coach: Matthew Lofton, first year.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District; second in Region 4C; fourth in Class 4 state.
Key losses: Kenzie Konyar.
Key returnees: Lauren Beatty, Jr.; Izzy Newman, Jr.; Elena Farinholt, Jr.; Lillian Lovelace, So.; Brooke Sandy, Sr.; Audrey Sandy, Sr.
Key newcomers: Hallie Lescalleet, Fr.; Carrie Schneider, Fr.; Jocelyn Kluge, Fr.
Lofton’s outlook: “I feel like we’ve got a really good group of dedicated girls. We have a big group of freshmen that have been training since the summer, and I think some of them will make a good impact on the season. I probably won’t know until the first meet who my top seven are going to be. [Newman and Farinholt are] running really well right now. They’ve had a really good block of training.”
First meet: Today vs. Sherando and Fauquier
Sherando
Coach: Megan Roberts, third year.
Last year: Third in Class 4 Northwestern District; sixth in Region 4C.
Key losses: Lea Aufdenberg, Karli Brown, Anna Duke.
Key returnees: Emma Ahrens, So.; Ryleigh Combs, So.; Emily Fisher, So.; Molly Robinson, Sr.; Eva Winston, So.
Key newcomers: Addy Wallin, Fr.
Roberts’ outlook: ”We have a really solid top five. At the end of the season, I’m not quite sure who our 6 and 7 are going to be. We have to keep our top five healthy. Eva and Emma train with Molly quite a bit, and they really came along during the club season. They had some PRs and ran really great. I expect the three of them to be right up front together, and maybe in a different order in every race, which to me is a really strong team. Ryleigh [ninth in the district last year] and Emily will be our No. 4 and 5. They’ve been training together and they push each other. I’m glad they all have solid training partners. I think that’s just made them all better.”
Next meet: Today at James Wood, vs. Fauquier
Handley
Coach: Mark Stickley, second year.
Last year: Fifth in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Kendall Felix, Tori Stanford, Sally Sydnor, Mikayla Freimuth, Jordan Lill, Angelica Rodriguez.
Key returnees: Sarah Roberson, So.; Lily England, Sr.; Peyton Duvall, Jr.; Emma Westfall, So.; Berkeley Collingwood, So.
Key newcomers: Bella Balio, Fr.; Mia Kern, Fr.
Stickley’s outlook: “I hate that Sarah missed out on the opportunity to run at the state [indoor track] meet, but at least she qualified for it. That has to be big for her confidence, and we’ll definitely be counting on her this year. Our girls are training hard. They are a really good group of hard-working kids, and I’m really impressed. In two weeks time, they’ve really gotten themselves in good shape. They’ve come a long way in two weeks. Lily England dealt with injuries her junior year and last fall, but she’s had time to fully heal and she’s running better than I’ve ever seen her run.”
First meet: Today vs. Kettle Run
Clarke County
Coach: Jeff Webster, sixth year.
Last year: Region 2B champions; second in Bull Run District; fourth in Class 2 state.
Key losses: Kateri Thorne, Sydney Jacobson.
Key returnees: Ellen Smith, Jr.; Ryleigh Webster, Jr.; Ava Mansfield, So.; Hannah Ventura, Sr.; Maria Sonoski, Sr.
Key newcomers: Josie Gray, Fr.; Julianna Pledgie, So.; Kinsley Meyer, Sr.
Webster’s outlook: ”Even though are numbers are down, I still remain optimistic about how we’re going to be competitively, certainly within our region. I think everybody is dealing with the same challenges with numbers. Ellen Smith and Ryleigh Webster are running really well and have been in the front in terms of both the training that they’re doing as well as some of the intermittent time trials that we do. We’ve got some new faces that we’re hoping can step up and do well as well.”
Next meet: Today at Luray, vs. Madison County
