It’s not easy defending a state title, but the Clarke County girls’ cross country team has some gifted runners that could keep the Eagles in the hunt for another championship trophy.
Clarke County returns three of its five scoring runners from last year’s Class 2 meet in Green Hill Park in Salem, when the Eagles scored 90 points to Alleghany’s 101. (Ellen Smith, a spring 2021 All-State runner, and Ryleigh Webster, who ran at the state meet for the 2018 and fall 2021 state title teams, were the other scoring runners.) Clarke County head coach Jeff Webster also has high hopes for the Eagles’ freshmen class (the team added seven freshmen) as well as some sophomore newcomers.
Eagles sophomores Teya Starley (seventh in 20 minutes, 19 seconds over 3.1 miles to earn top 15 All-State honors) and Abigail Cochran (18th in 21:38.1 at the state meet) led the way throughout the season for Clarke County. The Eagles will also be led by the team’s lone senior, Julianne Pledgie (32nd at the state meet in 22:34.9). Sophomore Sasha Dangczek is back after serving as the team’s No. 7 runner last year.
Alleghany figures to be in the hunt for a state title as well. The Mountaineers had five runners place in the top 50 of Class 2 last year, none of whom were seniors. That group was led by now-sophomore Nevaeh Wills, who placed third in Class 2 last year.
In the Class 4 Northwestern District, Fauquier (third in the Class 4 Northwestern District) and Sherando (fourth) each bring back most of their top runners from last year’s district meet. The Falcons bring back five of their top seven from the meet and feature defending district champion Cassidy Scott, who placed seventh in Class 4.
The Warriors also return five of their top seven runners from the district meet, including each of their top four finishers. Sherando is led by senior and state qualifier Emma Ahrens (21st in Class 4, fourth in the district, season PR of 19:19), senior Eva Winston (seventh in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a season PR of 19:40.9) and sophomore Cassidy Crittenden (17th in the district).
James Wood is the defending district champion, but the Colonels lost a truly elite trio in Lauren Beatty (Class 4 All-State runner, now at NCAA Division II Converse), Elena Farinholt (Class 4 state qualifier, now at Division I George Mason) and Izzy Newman (now at Division I Duquesne). Each of them placed in the top eight in the district.
The Colonels do bring back two other All-District runners in sophomore Ruby Ostrander (10th in the district) and junior Jocelyn Kluge (12th). The Colonels’ newcomers include Kate Konyar, the freshman younger sister of four-time All-State and two-time Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year Kenzie Konyar who is now a junior at NCAA Division I George Washington. Kate Konyar captured the Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival in April.
Millbrook was hit particularly hard by graduation. The Pioneers lost six of the seven runners who ran at the district meet, when Millbrook finished as the runner-up. The Pioneers do feature two-time Winchester Star Runner of the Year Madison Murphy, who placed second in the district with a season-PR of 18:44.6 and earned her third All-State medal in three seasons by placing 15th in Class 4 last year.
Handley (fifth in the district) lost two of its top three runners from last year’s district meet, but bring back its No. 4-6 runners from that meet. Leading the way among the returners is junior Mia Kern, who was 24th in the district.
Handley, James Wood, Millbrook and Sherando will open their seasons on Aug. 24 at the Class 4 Northwestern District mini meet at Sherando. Clarke County’s first meet is on Aug. 27 at Central’s Invitational at the North Street Cross Country Course in Woodstock.
The following is a glance at each area team:
Clarke County
Coach: Jeff Webster, eighth year.
Last year: Class 2 state, Region 2B and Bull Run District champions.
Key losses: Ellen Smith, Ryleigh Webster, Ava Mansfield.
Key returnees: Teya Starley, So.; Abigail Cochran, So.; Julianna Pledgie, Sr.; Sasha Dangczek, So.
Key newcomers: Mia Wolf, So.; Aubrey Wagner, Fr.; Ashby Hunt, Fr.; Miranda King, Fr.; Elena Stroot, Fr.; Emma Norton, So.
Webster’s outlook: “While losing two of last year’s top five, we have a very talented incoming freshman class, and a few key additional newcomers. We look for our veterans to once again help build a cohesive team that will undoubtedly be very competitive in the postseason. Strasburg is always a strong team, but at this point it is hard to forecast the incoming talent for other teams. I feel very confident in our program, and am quite optimistic for this year. Teya Starley is a returning All-State performer, and is building off of a strong track season. We are looking for her to lead the way to a strong season.”
James Wood
Coach: Matthew Lofton, third year.
Last year: Class 4 Northwestern District champions; fourth in Region 4C.
Key losses: Lauren Beatty, Elena Farinholt, Izzy Newman.
Key returnees: Ruby Ostrander, So.; Jocelyn Kluge, Jr.; Quetzali Angel-Perez, Sr.; Lillian Lovelace, Sr.; Hallie Lescalleet, Jr.; Sarah Moss, Jr.
Key newcomers: Kate Konyar, Fr.; Lauren Thompson, Fr.
Lofton’s outlook: “I think we have a really strong girls’ team coming back. We have some pretty impressive depth. We’re going to need people to step up in those 1-2 positions and get some lower points for the team. We had a time trial on Friday, and Kate Konyar was the fastest runner. I don’t want to put the pressure on her, but I think she’s going to make an impact early, and I think that’s really going to help us out.”
Millbrook
Coach: Jamie McCarty, third year.
Last year: Second in Class 4 Northwestern District; fifth in Region 4C.
Key losses: Becca Edlich, Lina Guerrero, Cailey Johnson, Angela Dojack, Anna Bowman.
Key returner: Madison Murphy, Sr.
Key newcomers (for top seven consideration): Caroline McCurry, So.; Emma Gressley, Jr.
McCarty’s outlook: “We took a big hit with graduation. We only have one returner with any varsity experience, so we have a lot of girls that are gaining experience this year. They have worked hard this summer and I expect us to get better as the year progresses. Madison returning to the state meet will be the primary goal this season. She has had a great summer and is coming back nicely from some of the injury issues she dealt with last year.”
Sherando
Coach: Megan Roberts, fifth year.
Last year: Fourth in Class 4 Northwestern District; seventh in Region 4C.
Key losses: Anna Duke, Ella Kapsa.
Key returnees: Emma Ahrens, Sr.; Ryleigh Combs, Sr.; Cassidy Crittenden, So.; Emily Fisher, Sr.; Addy Wallin, Jr.; Eva Winston, Sr.
Key newcomers: Gracie Defibaugh, So.; Sydney Burns, Fr.; Rachael Lucas, Fr.
Roberts’ outlook: “We did not lose many seniors last year, so we are bringing back a strong squad with a lot of experienced seniors with strong leadership. Emma had a great track season and has big personal goals. Cassidy, Gracie and Eva are coming off a trip to the state track meet in the 4x8 and looking towards the postseason in cross as well. Ryleigh, Emily and Addy also had great track seasons and have been putting in a lot of work this summer. We have some promising freshmen that have great role models. I think we will have a great season and will have a strong showing at the district and regional meets.”
Handley
Coach: Mark Stickley, fourth year.
Last year: Fifth in Class 4 Northwestern District.
Key losses: Mikayla Freimuth, Peyton Duvall, Sarah Roberson (injury).
Key returnees: Mia Kern, Jr.; Emma Fout, Sr.; Ellie Bessette, So.; Bella Balio, Jr.
Key newcomers: Stephanie Truban, Fr.; Ella Warren, Fr.
Stickley’s outlook: “The goal is to get out of the district [by placing in the top three at the district meet]. Stephanie and Ella should step right in for Mikayla and Peyton but losing Sarah Roberson is a blow. My four top returners were really improving at the end of last season and have picked up from there this season. Based on our team time trial we have five girls ahead of where my No. 2 was at this time last year so I’m very excited about that. Stephanie and Ella are very talented freshmen that will help us right away. I don’t think either will be intimidated by high school competition. But Mia won’t concede anything and Ellie, Berkeley and Bella are way ahead of last year and Emma Fout can never be counted out. It’ll be interesting to see how the top five shapes up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.