Girls’ cross country Runner of the Year: James Wood’s Kate Konyar

Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning will transition to mainly rain in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.