WINCHESTER — On Sept. 28 at Carlisle (Pa.) High School, Millbrook coach Kevin Shirk made a point of telling freshman Madison Murphy for the first time to run her own race and not concern herself with what her teammates were doing.
Time-wise, it worked out pretty well. In just her third high school race covering a distance of three miles or more, Murphy ran her fastest time to date. She recorded a time of 18 minutes and 42.2 seconds over 3.1 miles to place 10th among 254 runners. The fastest freshman in the race, Murphy finished 30 seconds ahead of her nearest teammate.
Shirk couldn’t help but be a little puzzled as he watched Murphy make her way through the Travis Trail course, though.
Why was she patting her chest during the race?
“She said, ‘I was just breathing so hard,” Shirk recalled two weeks ago in the Millbrook High School cafeteria area. “I said, that’s because you’re racing harder than you’re used to.”
Obviously, she liked the feeling.
Murphy put together a series of spectacular races after leaving Carlisle and she ended the year with a giant exclamation mark, recording the fastest-ever time by a local girls’ runner in the 26-year history of state meet competition at Great Meadow in The Plains. Murphy finished fourth at the Class 4 competition, the highest state finish for any Frederick County-Winchester runner since 2012.
Now Murphy is the first girl from Millbrook to win Winchester Star Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year honors since Nadia Dahimene in 2013.
“I think [the Carlisle meet] was a big breakthrough,” said Shirk, who had wondered if Murphy was simply pacing herself with fellow Pioneer star Lina Guerrero at the Judges Classic in her previous 3.1-mile race, one that saw Murphy beat Guerrero by half a step in a sprint to the finish. “[At Carlisle], she pushed herself a little harder than she had in the past and definitely learned from that. From there, she kept moving in the right direction.”
It’s been pretty much full speed ahead ever since Murphy decided to focus on running without a basketball in her hands.
For middle schools in the area, basketball is a fall sport. When Murphy was in seventh grade, she was hoping to play basketball for Admiral Byrd, but she didn’t make the team.
She next decided to go out for cross country. The condition was that if she could run 2.1 miles in 20 minutes, she could be on the team. Murphy doesn’t remember her time (“It might have been 18 something,” Murphy said), but the only thing that mattered was that she had found a sport that she enjoyed.
“I like getting into a zone, especially in very, very, long distance running,” Murphy said. “Every single step that I’m taking, I can just zone in on what I want to accomplish and where I want to end up.”
Murphy said she’s the first person in her family to take up running scholastically since her great-grandfather Thomas B. Rosenberger, who won the half-mile state title to help Handley to the 1937 Class B state team championship as a senior.
Murphy showed in middle school she had enormous potential — in May she won the Frederick County Junior League 1,600 by 28 seconds in 5:25, won the Daniel Morgan Middle School Invitational 3,200 by 47 seconds in 11:56, and ran the fastest time in the 16-year history of the Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile in 5:32.8.
Murphy prepared herself well to compete in high school — she attended last year’s state meet in which the Pioneers took third, and read Shirk’s stories about the team on runmillbrook.com — but she had no idea how well she’d actually do competing against girls who were up to three years older than her. Her best 3.1 mile time in middle school was 22:07, so she simply hoping to run somewhere in the 19’s.
In taking second in the Judges Classic in her second varsity race in 19:54, Murphy accomplished that (her three-mile time at the Central Invitational converted to a 20:01 for 3.1 miles).
But in improving on her PR by 1:12 at the Carlisle Invitational, Murphy showed she had a chance to be major postseason contender, even if she had doubts about how well she was doing during the race.
Murphy entered the postseason on the heels of another season PR at the Pioneers’ Third Battle Invitational (18:29 to place fourth).
She won the Class 4 Northwestern District race easily, recording a time of 17:59 over three miles at Fairview Park that was 1:21 faster than the her time at the season-opening Central Invitational held at the same location. Murphy (a time of 18:35 when converted to 3.1 miles) won the race by 42 seconds to lead the Pioneers to a defense of their district championship.
The Region 4C meet at Kernstown Battlefield on Nov. 7 was somewhat of a state meet preview, as the eventual second- (Ricky Fetterolf), third- (Ellie Desmond) and fourth-place (Murphy) finishers in Class 4 all competed. (Fetterolf’s teammate, eventual state champion Ava Gordon, did not compete in the meet.) Murphy battled with the veteran duo and finished 4.2 seconds behind Desmond in a PR of 18:27 (1:27 faster than her Judges Classic time from two months earlier) and 2.6 seconds ahead of Fetterolf.
That set the stage for one more PR at the Class 4 state meet at Great Meadow, her most impressive PR of all. No other runner at Millbrook, Handley, James Wood, Sherando or Clarke County has ever run as fast at Great Meadow in state competition as Murphy’s 18:22 that day.
In terms of Millbrook history, Murphy surpassed Presley Parkes’ state time 18:24 in 2007 (a former NCAA Division I runner at Davidson) and ranks only behind Crystal Nelson (a former NCAA Division I Iowa State runner) as the fastest Pioneer runner on any course in school history. Nelson’s best was a 17:49 at the Foot Locker South Regional at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, N.C., in 2010. James Wood’s Amber Hawkins (a Division I George Mason runner), was the last Winchester-Frederick County runner to finish as well as Murphy in state competition, taking fourth in the Group AA meet in 2012.
Shirk said Murphy accomplished everything she did in the postseason despite also spending the last three weeks of the season as part of the ensemble for Millbrook’s production of “Seussical the Musical.” Murphy performed for the public the night before the state meet.
“I never would have thought I would finish where I did at states,” Murphy said. “All-state honors was a very good goal to have for states, but coming out in fourth was something that was very unexpected. I thought that might have been possible in my later years. But to do what I did in my first year, I don’t even have words for it.”
Murphy said it also meant a lot to her see Millbrook have so much team success. The Pioneers not only defended their district championship but took also third at both the region and state meets.
“Coming out of states, everyone was ecstatic and so proud,” Murphy said. “We all enjoyed running with each other, and we joked around and had fun.”
Shirk said the thing that struck him about Murphy when he met her last year was her enthusiasm. As he got to know her this fall, he also developed an appreciation for her intelligence on the course.
“As far as race strategy, she does an amazing job,” Shirk said. “Going into the state meet, there were no huge expectations. She thought she could finish about where she did [fourth] to maybe 10th or so. She got mixed in that main pack, which was about 10 girls for the longest time, and moved her way through. A lot of it was in the last half-mile, where she moved from seventh to fourth.
“She raced liked she had been there before, which was pretty impressive. She raced liked she had years of experience this season.”
Murphy loved every minute of it.
“It’s been an amazing season,” Murphy said. “I ran with some amazing people and I’m so glad I’m at Millbrook.”
