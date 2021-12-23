Going 24 days without running her hardest for a 3.1-mile stretch wasn’t how Millbrook junior Madison Murphy wanted to prepare for the cross country postseason.
Murphy wasn’t sure how her body would respond once she did start pushing herself again. But anyone who’s observed her over the years shouldn’t have been too surprised to see Murphy recording performances and times that only a handful of girls in Virginia are capable of from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13.
Unlike her freshman and sophomore years — when Murphy won the Class 4 Northwestern District, took second in Region 4C and fourth in the Class 4 state meet in both years — Murphy came into this year’s postseason struggling with knee and thigh pain and her pelvis alignment.
But Murphy — who had several standout regular season performances before cutting back on her training due to her injury issues — once again showed she knows how to get the job done in the postseason. Her overall fall campaign makes her The Winchester Star Girls’ Runner of the Year for the second time, the first coming in 2019. (There was no award in 2020-21 due to the numerous changes created by COVID-19.)
Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty gives Murphy a lot of credit for keeping herself among the state’s elite under difficult circumstances.
“When you’ve went through your whole career and you really haven’t had [any injuries] happen to you, you find out a lot about somebody when they do have them,” McCarty said. “I think she found out a lot about herself. Even though she wasn’t where she wanted to be, her toughness and her ability to battle kept her in places where other people could have or would have failed, or just kind of mailed it in and said it’s not worth it.
“But she was determined that she could still get done what she needed to get done, and put herself in a good position.”
During the portion of the regular season when she was feeling good, Murphy finished ahead of every local runner in the four races in which she pushed herself to the fullest. That includes the 41-school Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg that featured all three Frederick County schools. Murphy placed 11th overall in 19 minutes and 41 seconds to beat the next fastest local, James Wood’s Lauren Beatty, by 15 seconds. (The only race Murphy reined herself in was the Third Battle Invitational on Oct. 16, which Murphy used as a way to ease herself back into competitive racing.)
At the Class 4 Northwestern District meet held Oct. 23 at Millbrook’s Third Battle of Winchester course, Murphy recorded the fastest 3.1-mile time of any area runner this year to place second. Murphy finished in 18 minutes and 44.6 seconds, 16 seconds faster than the next local finisher (Beatty).
At the Region 4C meet on Nov. 2 at the Great Meadow non-state course in The Plains, Murphy led local finishers by placing sixth overall in 18:51, 24 seconds faster than the next best local (Beatty).
Beatty did beat Murphy at the Class 4 meet at Great Meadow on Nov. 13, but only by a second (19:19 to 19:20), and Murphy still earned her third All-State medal by placing 15th.
“Getting that last state medal was definitely something special,” Murphy said.
Murphy might not have had the type of state meet she envisioned she’d have over the summer, and it certainly wasn’t the state meet she thought she’d have when she woke up on Nov. 13. But the state medal was a reward for a season in which she did everything she could to have success.
McCarty and Murphy were both pleased with how her summer went. Murphy said she increased her weight training and worked on improving her core strength, and tried to increase the pace of her runs while still running her typical 30-40 miles per week for summer training.
Because of the heat, Murphy wasn’t thrilled about her initial race of the year, the Great Meadow Invitational that consisted of a layout that was slightly different from the region meet. But she still finished in 20:10 to place seventh overall in the 20-team meet.
Murphy followed with strong performances at Oatlands and on Sept. 18, at Fork Union (fifth in the 13-team meet in 19:44). Murphy had some discomfort prior to the City-County meet on Sept. 29, which she won with a then-season best 19:09. But it was shortly after that meet where Murphy realized she needed to see a doctor.
“One of me legs was longer than the other one, which was creating a stride problem, and because my stride was different, it threw my pelvis off, so that’s why my alignment was off,” Murphy said. “It was almost like a domino effect.”
Murphy had acupuncture done and was realigned by a chiropractor. Millbrook then worked her back into competitive running gradually, doing things like cutting back on mileage, exercising on a bike, or just simply taking some time off when she’d normally be training.
After easing herself back in at Third Battle (she placed 32nd in 19:58.8), Murphy was pleased to run 74 seconds faster on the same course one week later at districts given her lack of hard running activity. And after her performance at the Region 4C meet, she was even more encouraged.
“I really liked the course at Great Meadow,” Murphy said. “That happened to be a nice, cold, rainy day that created a lot of adrenaline for me.”
McCarty thought Murphy was definitely making progress, but the state race didn’t turn out how he or Murphy expected. It was a cool day in the low 50s, and looking back, Murphy said she wished she had worn another layer of clothing under her singlet.
“My chest was bothering me during the race, so my body in general might not have been warm enough before I went out there,” Murphy said. “Definitely the last mile, it was pretty brutal, trying to push through.”
At the end, Murphy had her state medal. Out of 15 All-State spots, she was one of eight from Region 4C to earn All-State honors.
Murphy is currently focused on indoor track. Because Frederick County did not field indoor track teams in 2020-21 due to COVID 19, Murphy has not competed in the Virginia High School League indoor track postseason since she was a freshman. That year, she placed third in both the 1,600 (4:59.21) and 3,200 (11:08.71) at the Class 4 state meet, finishing a little more than two seconds behind the winning time in the 1,600 and just under two seconds behind the winning time in the 3,200.
“Being able to run under the Millbrook name, I definitely missed that last year,” said Murphy, who did do some club team indoor running last winter. “Hopefully, I can keep whittling away at my times and get some PRs.”
Also, the hope is that with cross country seasons not four months apart and back to a normal schedule in 2022, Murphy can make her senior year look a lot more like her freshman and sophomore campaigns.
“I think that will be a benefit to her, and probably a lot of kids,” McCarty said. “I think she’ll be good to go, and I think she’s still primed to have a really successful senior year.”
