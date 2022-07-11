Ellie Brumback
Clarke County — Senior
BASKETBALL: Led the area with 4.4 steals and 4.0 assists per game. Also averaged 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. First Team All-Bull Run District, All-Region 2B and All-Area. Second Team Class 2 All-State.
TRACK & FIELD: Participated on two Class 2 All-State relays (fifth in 4x400 and seventh in 4x100). Placed 16th in Class 2 in long jump. Region 2B: 4th in LJ (15-9). Bull Run District: 6th in LJ; 12th in discus.
Ella Carlson
Sherando — Senior
TRACK & FIELD: The Winchester Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year and All-Area First Team. Class 4 state champion in discus and 3rd in shot put (All-State). Posted area’s best marks in discus (144-5; No. 2 in all classifications) and shot put (36-7). Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District champ in discus and shot put. Penn Relays: 5th in discus. Will compete at William & Mary.
BASKETBALL: Averaged 7.2 points per game, 6.0 rebounds (tied for eighth in area) and 1.1 blocks (ninth). Class 4 Northwestern District First Team selection and Second Team All-Area.
Aubrey Grove
James Wood — Senior
TRACK & FIELD: Placed 3rd in Class 4 in discus (All-State) and 9th in shot put. Posted area’s No. 2 marks in discus (119-6) and shot put (33-3). Region 4C: 4th in shot put and 5th in discus: Class 4 NWD: 3rd in discus and shot put. All-Area First Team.
BASKETBALL: Averaged 4.1 points and led the area in rebounds (8.7), blocks (3.6) and field goal percentage (.490, 40-of-82). All-Area Honorable Mention.
Jolie Jenkins
James Wood — Freshman
SOCCER: Jenkins led the area with 30 goals and tied for seventh with 11 assists. Region 4C, Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Area First Team.
BASKETBALL: Averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks (tied for fifth in area).
Emeryce Worrell
Handley — Freshman
TRACK & FIELD: Class 4 state meet: Placed 11th in 100, 12th in 200 and 7th in 4x100 (All-State). Posted area’s No. 2 mark in 100 (12.52) and No. 3 mark in 200 (26.20). Region 4C and Class 4 NWD: 2nd in 100 and 200. All-Area First Team.
SOCCER: Recorded eight goals and two assists. Second Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District and All-Area.
BASKETBALL: Averaged 7.2 points and 2.5 steals per game (tied for eighth in area).
