Laura Hogan
Handley — Senior
BASKETBALL: Hogan led the area in rebounding (12.2 per game), ranked sixth in scoring (14.0), second in blocks (1.9) and eighth in free-throw percentage (.639, 53 of 83). Region 4C Second Team and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team. Will play for Davis & Elkins.
SOFTBALL: A shortstop, Hogan batted a team-high .304 (14 of 46) and also led the Judges in RBIs (8), runs (8), doubles (3) and triples (3). Class 4 Northwestern District Second Team.
Jolie Jenkins
James Wood — Sophomore
SOCCER: Jenkins tied for fifth in the area with 25 goals and ranked 10th with 10 assists. Region 4C and Class 4 NWD First Team.
BASKETBALL: Jenkins ranked 10th in the area in scoring (10.5 points per game), tied for third in blocks (1.7) and averaged 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals and made 60 percent of her free throws (66 of 110). Region 4C Second Team and Class 4 Northwestern District First Team.
Aliza Murray
Sherando — Freshman
BASKETBALL: Tied for second in the area with a 14.9 scoring average and was second in the area with 61 made 3-pointers. Averaged 2.5 assists for Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament champions. First Team All-Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District.
TRACK & FIELD: Class 4: 14th in 200. Region 4C: 2nd in 200 (26.51) and 8th in 100. Class 4 NWD: 4th in 200 and 6th in 100.
Lindsay Pifer
Handley — Senior
VOLLEYBALL: Pifer ranked third in the area in kills (269) and digs (261) and seventh in assists (221). Had 43 aces. Region 4C 2nd Team and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st Team.
TENNIS: In her first season on the team, she rose from the No. 6 position at the start of the spring all of the way to the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Had a 19-4 mark in singles for the Judges, who captured the Region 4C title and advanced to the state semifinals.
Keira Rohrbach
Clarke County — Senior
BASKETBALL: Averaged 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while playing excellent defense for the Class 2 state champions. Second Team All-State, First Team All-Region 2B and Bull Run District. To play at Mary Washington.
VOLLEYBALL: Rohrbach led the area with 80 blocks and ranked eighth with 214 digs.
