Sophia Deem
Clarke County — Sophomore
SWIMMING: In the Class 2 state meet, placed 2nd in 50 free (all-state) and 3rd in 100 free (all-state) and swam on 200 free relay that took third and 400 free relay that took fifth to earn all-state in both events. 400-yard free relay swam 3:58.74 to break school record by four seconds. Region 2A-2B: Champion in 100 free and 2nd in 100 back. Bull Run District: Champion in 50 free and 2nd in 100 free. Led area in 50-meter free (27.75) and ranked 3rd in 100-meter free (1:01.49).
SOCCER: Midfielder ranked second on the team with 6 goals and added 2 assists. All-Area 2nd team.
Tori Johnson
Millbrook — Junior
VOLLEYBALL: The outside hitter had an area-best 364 kills and had 205 digs (seventh in the area), 39 aces (tied for eighth) and 19 blocks (tied for 10th). Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District 1st team.
TENNIS: Posted an 8-9 record at No. 1 singles in her first year of high school tennis. Class 4 Northwestern District singles semifinalist and doubles participant.
Chloe Putnam
Handley — Senior
VOLLEYBALL: The middle blocker ranked fourth in the area in aces (45), seventh in kills (139), seventh in blocks (32) and had 134 digs. Class 4 Northwestern District 2nd team. Will compete at NCAA Division II Chowan.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Posted area's No. 3 marks in the discus (114-6) and shot put (33-10). Class 4 state: 8th in discus (all-state). Region 4C: 4th in discus. Class 4 NWD: 3rd in shot put; 4th in discus.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Placed fourth in shot put in Region 4C meet and third in Class 4 Northwestern District meet.
Neysha Washington
Handley — Senior
VOLLEYBALL: The outside hitter ranked third in the area in aces (52), fourth in kills (204) and eighth in digs (196). Class 4 Northwestern District 2nd team. Will compete at NCAA Division II Bowie State as a defensive specialist.
BASKETBALL: The guard ranked sixth in the area in scoring average (13.5 points), seventh in assists (2.7), tied for seventh in steals (3.4) and added 4.3 rebounds. Class 4 Northwestern District 2nd team.
Madison Webster
Clarke County — Senior
CROSS COUNTRY: The Winchester Star Runner of the Year. Webster placed second at the Class 2 state meet (18:51, season PR, all-state) to lead the Eagles to their first team state title since 2007. First in Region 2B (20:29) and first in the Bull Run District (18:33, 3-mile course). Won the Judges Classic in 19:37. Will compete for NCAA Division II Queens University of Charlotte in cross country and track.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Class 2 state champion in 800, 3rd in 1,600 (all-state) and 3rd in 4x400 (all-state). Posted area's fastest time in 800 (2:17.77) and No. 2 times in 1,600 (5:06.91) and 3,200 (11:07.49). Region 2B: 1st in 800. Bull Run District: 1st in 800, 1,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.